Parvinder Kumar

Parvinder Kumar

batsman

Full name:Parvinder Kumar
Nationality:Kuwait

Teams

2023 Teams

Kuwait

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings22
Overs2.02.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs2828
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco1414
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings33
Not outs11
Runs4545
Balls Faced3232
Avg22.522.5
SR140.62140.62
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies33
Highest1919
Hundreds00

Another Players

Ahmed, Mirza

Ahmed, Mirza

Sheeli, Diju

Sheeli, Diju

Lathif, Nimish

Lathif, Nimish

Monib, Sayed

Monib, Sayed

Idrees, Adnan

Idrees, Adnan

Nawfer, Aslam

Nawfer, Aslam

Ahmed, Ilyas

Ahmed, Ilyas

Aslam, Mohommed

Aslam, Mohommed

Quddus, Shahrukh

Quddus, Shahrukh

M, Mohammed Shafeeq

M, Mohammed Shafeeq