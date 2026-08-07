Parvinder Kumar
batsman
|Full name:
|Parvinder Kumar
|Nationality:
|Kuwait
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|2.0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|28
|28
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|14
|14
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|3
|3
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|45
|45
|Balls Faced
|32
|32
|Avg
|22.5
|22.5
|SR
|140.62
|140.62
|Fours
|2
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|3
|Highest
|19
|19
|Hundreds
|0
|0