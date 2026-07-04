Aayan Khan
all rounder
|Full name:
|Aayan Khan
|Nationality:
|United Arab Emirates
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|25
|16
|25
|16
|Innings
|25
|15
|25
|15
|Overs
|226.2
|48.2
|226.2
|48.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|20
|0
|20
|0
|Runs
|875
|312
|875
|312
|Wickets
|32
|12
|32
|12
|Avg
|27.34
|26
|27.34
|26
|SR
|42.43
|24.16
|42.43
|24.16
|Eco
|3.86
|6.45
|3.86
|6.45
|BB
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4w
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|25
|16
|25
|16
|Innings
|22
|8
|22
|8
|Not outs
|6
|1
|6
|1
|Runs
|450
|121
|450
|121
|Balls Faced
|554
|112
|554
|112
|Avg
|28.12
|17.28
|28.12
|17.28
|SR
|81.22
|108.03
|81.22
|108.03
|Fours
|47
|11
|47
|11
|Fifties
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Sixies
|10
|1
|10
|1
|Highest
|94
|42
|94
|42
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0