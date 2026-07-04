Aayan Khan

Aayan Khan

all rounder

Full name:Aayan Khan
Nationality:United Arab Emirates
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

United Arab Emirates

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches25162516
Innings25152515
Overs226.248.2226.248.2
Balls----
Maidens200200
Runs875312875312
Wickets32123212
Avg27.342627.3426
SR42.4324.1642.4324.16
Eco3.866.453.866.45
BB4343
4w1010
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches25162516
Innings228228
Not outs6161
Runs450121450121
Balls Faced554112554112
Avg28.1217.2828.1217.28
SR81.22108.0381.22108.03
Fours47114711
Fifties3030
Sixies101101
Highest94429442
Hundreds0000

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