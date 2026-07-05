International career

Michael Levitt (born 19 June 2003) is a Dutch cricketer. He plays for the Netherlands and is known for his calm style and strong batting skills. At 22 years old, he has already played at the international level. Levitt bats with his right hand and often scores important runs. Many players and coaches see him as one of the most promising young cricketers from the Netherlands. His matches against different teams have shown that he can handle pressure and stay focused on the field.

2021

July 2: Made his professional debut for the Netherlands senior team in an ODI against Zimbabwe at just 18 years old.

2022

Scored his maiden ODI half-century in a match against Ireland, playing a key role in a Netherlands victory.

Continued development as a dependable top-order batter and useful bowler.

2023

Played a match-winning century against Scotland, showcasing his ability to perform under pressure.

Was a vital part of the squad that helped the Netherlands qualify for ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

May: Selected in the national squad for the 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

2024

February: Named in both ODI and T20I squads for matches against Nepal and Namibia (League 2 and Tri-Nation Series).

February 17: Made his ODI debut vs Nepal at Kirtipur.

February 28: Made his T20I debut vs Nepal, also at Kirtipur.

May: Selected in the Netherlands squad for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

November 3: Played his most recent ODI vs U.A.E. at Al Amerat, scoring 12 off 10 balls.

November 16: Played his most recent T20I vs Oman at Al Amerat, scoring 2 off 5 balls.

Leagues Participation

Michael Levitt has participated in the Nepal Premier League.

Nepal Premier League

Michael Levitt, a Dutch cricketer, played for Kathmandu Gurkhas in the 2024 Nepal Premier League. In one match, as of December 2024, Levitt scored 22 runs from 19 balls, helping his team reach 41/4 in 7.1 overs.

Year Team Notes 2024 Kathmandu Gurkhas Scored 22 runs off 19 balls, helping the team reach 41/4 in 7.1 overs.

Domestic career

Michael Levitt was born on June 19, 2003, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Growing up in a country where football dominates, he developed a passion for cricket at an early age. His family noticed his talent and supported him in taking cricket seriously. Levitt joined local cricket clubs, where his commitment and natural ability impressed coaches. Known for his right-handed batting and fast bowling, he quickly became a promising player in Dutch cricket.

Levitt's journey to professional cricket was unusual. Only a couple of years ago, he was a gap PE teacher in England, playing cricket in the Middlesex Premier League. His goal was to join a county team, but the process was tough. He realized it would take at least three years to become eligible to play as an overseas player. Then, out of the blue, he received an offer from Dutch coach Ryan Cook to play for the Netherlands. Without much hesitation, Levitt left his job and moved to the Netherlands in March 2023.

After settling in, Levitt joined Voorburg Cricket Club. He had a strong season and was later selected as a reserve player for the Zimbabwe ODI World Cup Qualifiers. Since then, his career has progressed rapidly, and he is now preparing for his first T20 World Cup.

Records and achievements

Michael Levitt has had a strong start to his cricket career with several key achievements. Here are some of his records:

ODI Career (as of 2024): Matches played: 9 Runs: 196 Batting average: 22 Fours: 25 Sixes: 8 Recent ODI match: November 2024, Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Turf 1), Oman – 12 runs from 10 balls.

T20 Career (as of 2024): Matches played: 18 Runs: 552 Batting average: 35 Fours: 51 Sixes: 30 Recent T20 match: November 2024, Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Turf 1), Oman – 2 runs from 5 balls.

ICC T20 Batting Ranking: Ranked 41st with 546 points.

Key Achievements: May 2023: Selected for the 2023 Cricket World Cup qualification. Nepal Tri-Nation T20I Series 2024: Set a world record with 193 points for the second catch with Sibrand Engelbrecht. Became the second player to score a hundred in T20I for the Netherlands. Set a record with a T20I score of 135 points.



Personal life

Michael Levitt prefers to keep his personal life private. While he is known for his cricket skills, there is little information about his life off the field. His family supported his cricket journey from the start, recognizing his talent early on.

Finance

His net worth is estimated between $100,000 and $1 million.

Family

Levitt’s family helped him pursue cricket, but there are no public details about his wife or children.

Fans

Michael Levitt has a fan base, with around 4,000 followers on Instagram, where he shares updates and connects with his supporters.