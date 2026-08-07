Mika Mutumbe

Mika Mutumbe

bowler

Full name:Mika Mutumbe
Nationality:Namibia

Teams

2023 Teams

Windhoek Jets

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches97
Innings117
Overs90.234.0
Balls--
Maidens100
Runs425212
Wickets135
Avg32.6942.4
SR41.6940.8
Eco4.76.23
BB42
4w10
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches97
Innings154
Not outs33
Runs1243
Balls Faced2768
Avg10.333
SR44.9237.5
Fours170
Fifties00
Sixies10
Highest322
Hundreds00

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