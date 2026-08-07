Mika Mutumbe
bowler
|Full name:
|Mika Mutumbe
|Nationality:
|Namibia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|9
|7
|Innings
|11
|7
|Overs
|90.2
|34.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|10
|0
|Runs
|425
|212
|Wickets
|13
|5
|Avg
|32.69
|42.4
|SR
|41.69
|40.8
|Eco
|4.7
|6.23
|BB
|4
|2
|4w
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|9
|7
|Innings
|15
|4
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|124
|3
|Balls Faced
|276
|8
|Avg
|10.33
|3
|SR
|44.92
|37.5
|Fours
|17
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|Highest
|32
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0