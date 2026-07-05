Mizanur Rahman
batsman
|Full name:
|Mizanur Rahman
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|77
|89
|41
|Innings
|4
|1
|0
|Overs
|4.1
|1.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|24
|11
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|5.76
|11
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|77
|89
|41
|Innings
|138
|88
|38
|Not outs
|7
|0
|4
|Runs
|4041
|2491
|782
|Balls Faced
|6372
|3128
|666
|Avg
|30.84
|28.3
|23
|SR
|63.41
|79.63
|117.41
|Fours
|548
|288
|82
|Fifties
|12
|11
|5
|Sixies
|41
|67
|26
|Highest
|176
|115
|100
|Hundreds
|12
|4
|1