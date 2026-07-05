Mizanur Rahman

Mizanur Rahman

batsman

Full name:Mizanur Rahman
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Durbar Rajshahi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches778941
Innings410
Overs4.11.00
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs24110
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco5.76110
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches778941
Innings1388838
Not outs704
Runs40412491782
Balls Faced63723128666
Avg30.8428.323
SR63.4179.63117.41
Fours54828882
Fifties12115
Sixies416726
Highest176115100
Hundreds1241

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