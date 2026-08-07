Mohammad Afzal
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohammad Afzal
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|11
|9
|Innings
|18
|9
|Overs
|308.2
|71.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|32
|2
|Runs
|1032
|299
|Wickets
|19
|6
|Avg
|54.31
|49.83
|SR
|97.36
|71
|Eco
|3.34
|4.21
|BB
|4
|1
|4w
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|11
|9
|Innings
|19
|5
|Not outs
|3
|2
|Runs
|154
|18
|Balls Faced
|0
|0
|Avg
|9.62
|6
|SR
|0
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|39
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0