Mohammad Afzal

Mohammad Afzal

bowler

Full name:Mohammad Afzal

Teams

2023 Teams

Faisalabad Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches119
Innings189
Overs308.271.0
Balls--
Maidens322
Runs1032299
Wickets196
Avg54.3149.83
SR97.3671
Eco3.344.21
BB41
4w10
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches119
Innings195
Not outs32
Runs15418
Balls Faced00
Avg9.626
SR00
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest3912
Hundreds00

Another Players

Saleem, Mohammad

Saleem, Mohammad

Gul, Muhammad Shahzad

Gul, Muhammad Shahzad

Nasir, Asim

Nasir, Asim

Faizan Khan, Mohammad

Faizan Khan, Mohammad

Huraira, Mohammad

Huraira, Mohammad

Waqas, Ali

Waqas, Ali

Samad, Abdul

Samad, Abdul

Sultan, Taimur

Sultan, Taimur

Irfan, Mohammad

Irfan, Mohammad

Nawab, Arham

Nawab, Arham