Mohammad Akbar Ali
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Mohammad Akbar Ali
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|59
|43
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|59
|43
|Innings
|19
|52
|31
|Not outs
|4
|6
|9
|Runs
|274
|1211
|421
|Balls Faced
|609
|1377
|328
|Avg
|18.26
|26.32
|19.13
|SR
|44.99
|87.94
|128.35
|Fours
|32
|82
|25
|Fifties
|0
|8
|0
|Sixies
|1
|34
|20
|Highest
|43
|89
|45
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0