Mohammad Akbar Ali

Mohammad Akbar Ali

wicket keeper

Full name:Mohammad Akbar Ali
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2026 Teams

Durbar Rajshahi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches125943
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches125943
Innings195231
Not outs469
Runs2741211421
Balls Faced6091377328
Avg18.2626.3219.13
SR44.9987.94128.35
Fours328225
Fifties080
Sixies13420
Highest438945
Hundreds000

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