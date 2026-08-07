Mohammad Azeem Ghumman
batsman
|Full name:
|Mohammad Azeem Ghumman
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|109
|51
|33
|Innings
|21
|9
|4
|Overs
|39.0
|32.0
|12.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|1
|0
|Runs
|207
|190
|90
|Wickets
|1
|3
|5
|Avg
|207
|63.33
|18
|SR
|234
|64
|14.4
|Eco
|5.3
|5.93
|7.5
|BB
|1
|1
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|109
|51
|33
|Innings
|196
|51
|32
|Not outs
|5
|0
|2
|Runs
|5494
|1305
|762
|Balls Faced
|11347
|2048
|670
|Avg
|28.76
|25.58
|25.4
|SR
|48.41
|63.72
|113.73
|Fours
|619
|118
|90
|Fifties
|23
|6
|5
|Sixies
|4
|1
|11
|Highest
|199
|133
|74
|Hundreds
|10
|2
|0