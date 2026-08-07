Mohammad Azeem Ghumman

Mohammad Azeem Ghumman

batsman

Full name:Mohammad Azeem Ghumman
Nationality:Pakistan
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break

Teams

2025 Teams

Hyderabad Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1095133
Innings2194
Overs39.032.012.0
Balls---
Maidens210
Runs20719090
Wickets135
Avg20763.3318
SR2346414.4
Eco5.35.937.5
BB113
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1095133
Innings1965132
Not outs502
Runs54941305762
Balls Faced113472048670
Avg28.7625.5825.4
SR48.4163.72113.73
Fours61911890
Fifties2365
Sixies4111
Highest19913374
Hundreds1020

Another Players

Ali, Nauman

Ali, Nauman

Haris, Mohammad

Haris, Mohammad

Khan, Haris Javed

Khan, Haris Javed

Ali, Gauhar

Ali, Gauhar

Bhatti, Bilawal

Bhatti, Bilawal

Bhatti, Kashif

Bhatti, Kashif

Khan, Sharjeel

Khan, Sharjeel

Mehmood, Rizwan

Mehmood, Rizwan

Khan, Saad

Khan, Saad

Asghar, Majid

Asghar, Majid