Gauhar Ali Shah

Gauhar Ali Shah

wicket keeper

Full name:Gauhar Ali Shah
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Peshawar Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches704743
Innings200
Overs3.000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs1500
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco500
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches704743
Innings1143736
Not outs445
Runs2174845419
Balls Faced3122809339
Avg19.7625.613.51
SR69.63104.45123.59
Fours31511048
Fifties1132
Sixies17911
Highest9214570
Hundreds010

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