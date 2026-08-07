Gauhar Ali Shah
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Gauhar Ali Shah
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|70
|47
|43
|Innings
|2
|0
|0
|Overs
|3.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|15
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|5
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|70
|47
|43
|Innings
|114
|37
|36
|Not outs
|4
|4
|5
|Runs
|2174
|845
|419
|Balls Faced
|3122
|809
|339
|Avg
|19.76
|25.6
|13.51
|SR
|69.63
|104.45
|123.59
|Fours
|315
|110
|48
|Fifties
|11
|3
|2
|Sixies
|17
|9
|11
|Highest
|92
|145
|70
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|0