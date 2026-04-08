Sharjeel Khan News View all Be the first to find out everything about cricketer Sharjeel Khan: how his training is going, what position he occupies in the team, what results he has already shown in the matches he has played, and what he is striving for. SA-C vs PAK-C Review | South Africa Champions crush Pakistan Champions by nine wickets to win first WCL title South Africa Champions clinched their maiden World Championship of Legends title after outmuscling Pakistan Champions by nine wickets in the final of the 2025 edition. Skipper AB de Villiers smashed a sensational and match-winning knock of 120 runs off just 60 balls to make the game one-sided. Sharjeel Khan AI Simulation, IND-C vs PAK-C | India Champions beat Pakistan Champions by narrow margin to enter WCL 2025 Final Sharjeel Khan AI Simulation, PAK-C vs WI-C | Pakistan Champions moves one step closer to playoffs with seven-run win against West Indies Champions Sharjeel Khan PAK vs NZ | Sharjeel Khan expected to return to Pakistan squad for New Zealand ODIs after six years Sharjeel Khan Reports | Sharjeel Khan asked to shed considerable weight over next fortnight to be eligible for first XI selection

International career

Sharjeel Khan was born on August 14, 1989, and is a Pakistani cricketer. He plays for Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League and for Sindh in domestic tournaments. Sharjeel is known for his aggressive batting style.

He has had a career with both successes and challenges. His ability to hit big shots has made him a key player in the national team. Over the years, he has become a well-known figure in Pakistan's cricket scene. His powerful batting has caught the attention of many and has made him an exciting player for fans to follow.

2013

ODI Debut: Sharjeel Khan played his first One Day International against Sri Lanka at Sharjah on December 18, 2013. He scored 61 runs from 61 balls in this match.

T20I Debut: Sharjeel made his T20I debut against Afghanistan at Sharjah on December 8, 2013.

2016

ICC World Twenty20: Sharjeel was part of the Pakistan team and scored the most runs for the team.

Test Call-up: Sharjeel was added to the Test squad for the series against New Zealand.

Century Against Ireland: Sharjeel scored 150 runs off 61 balls against Ireland at Malahide on August 18, 2016. This century became the fourth-highest ODI score by a Pakistani.

2017

Last ODI: Sharjeel’s last ODI was against Australia at Adelaide on January 26, 2017.

Ban: On August 30, 2017, Sharjeel Khan received a five-year ban for violating the PCB anti-corruption code. Two and a half years of the ban were suspended.

2021

Return to National Team: Sharjeel returned to the Pakistan team for tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe in March 2021.

Last T20I: His last T20I match was against West Indies at Providence on August 3, 2021.

Career Highlight: In July 2021, Sharjeel scored 20 runs from 16 balls in a T20 match against West Indies.

2024

World Championship of Legends: In July 2024, Sharjeel played for Pakistan alongside Kamran Akmal and Sohaib Maksod. The team defeated India with Sharjeel scoring 68 runs.

Presidential Cup Fine: In October 2024, Sharjeel was fined 25% of his match fee for breaking the code of conduct during the 2024-2025 Presidential Cup.

2025 (Current Stats)

Test Career: Sharjeel has played 1 Test match, scoring 44 runs with an average of 22.

ODI Career: Sharjeel has played 25 ODIs and scored 812 runs at an average of 32.

T20I Career: Sharjeel has played 21 T20Is and scored 406 runs with an average of 23.

Leagues Participation

Sharjeel Khan has played in various domestic leagues, including the Pakistan Super League. He was with Islamabad United in 2016–2017 and has been with Karachi Kings since 2020. Sharjeel has also participated in the Bangladesh Premier League, where he showcased his aggressive batting skills.

Pakistan Super League

Sharjeel Khan has had a notable role in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He played for Islamabad United in 2016–2017, where he scored the first century in the tournament and became the third-highest run scorer. However, in 2017, he was banned due to his involvement in the spot-fixing scandal. After serving his ban, Sharjeel returned to the PSL and joined Karachi Kings in 2020. He continued to perform well, scoring 60 runs in a match against Lahore Qalandars in 2022.

Year Team Notes 2016–2017 Islamabad United Scored 117 runs off 62 balls, first century in PSL, finished 3rd in runs. 2017 Not participating Banned due to spot-fixing scandal. 2020–present Karachi Kings Returned to PSL after ban. Scored 60 runs against Lahore Qalandars in 2022.

Bangladesh Premier League

Sharjeel Khan played for Khulna Tigers in the 2022–23 Bangladesh Premier League. He batted as an opening player and used his left hand. In the first match, Khulna Tigers lost to Dhaka Dominators by 6 wickets, with a score of 113/8. Later, in a match against Chattogram Challengers, Khulna scored 178/5.

Year Team Notes 2022–23 Khulna Tigers Batted as opening player. Lost to Dhaka Dominators. Scored 178/5 against Chattogram Challengers.

Domestic career

Sharjeel Khan started his domestic career in 2009 with a debut in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy for Hyderabad. He scored a century in his second innings. In T20 cricket, he also scored two centuries.

From 2011 to 2014, he played for Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) in First Class and List A matches. In 2020 and 2021, he played for Sindh. In the 2020 National T20 Cup, he scored 77 runs off 56 balls, helping Sindh beat Central Punjab. Later that year, he scored 121 runs off 126 balls against Southern Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. In the 2021 National T20 Cup, he made 64 runs from 43 balls in a win against Northern.

In September 2022, Khan scored 107 not out off 62 balls against Multan, helping his team chase a target of 159 runs. In the final of the same tournament, he scored 53 runs from 36 balls, leading Sindh to a win over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 8 wickets.

Khan also played for Mirpur Royals in 2021. In a match against Muzaffarabad Tigers, he scored 21 runs, helping the team reach 45 runs without losing a wicket. In another game against Overseas Warriors, he made 30 runs off 17 balls, contributing to a 4-wicket win.

Records and achievements

Sharjeel Khan has achieved many milestones in his cricket career through strong performances in both national and international events.

2016 Pakistan Super League (PSL): Khan scored the first century in the tournament, with 117 runs from 62 balls. He finished the PSL with 300 runs and ranked as the third-highest scorer.

2016 Match against Ireland: Khan scored 152 runs in this match, with 50 runs from 34 balls and a century off 61 balls. His strike rate reached 176.74.

2010 Asian Games: Khan was part of the Pakistan team that won a bronze medal, defeating Sri Lanka in the third-place match.

2016 One Day International (ODI) against Ireland: Khan ranked fourth among Pakistani players for the most runs in this ODI match on August 18.

2016 Pakistan Super League (PSL): Khan finished third in the tournament for the most runs scored, contributing greatly to Islamabad United’s success.

Personal life

Sharjeel Khan's personal life has had its ups and downs, with moments of success and challenges.

Family

Sharjeel Khan was born in Hyderabad, Sindh, into an Urdu-speaking family. He married Mahnoor Khan on December 23, 2017. The couple has two children: a daughter and a son.

Finance

As of January 2024, Sharjeel Khan’s net worth is around $5 million.

Scandals

In 2017, Sharjeel Khan was banned for two and a half years due to his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal during the Pakistan Super League. His ban was lifted in August 2019, and he returned to playing cricket. In 2024, Sharjeel was fined 25% of his match fee for breaching the players’ code of conduct during a match in the 2024-2025 Presidential Cup.

Fans

Despite the controversies, Sharjeel Khan has a strong fan base. He has 76,000 followers on Instagram. He posted a video in which he shared his confidence in entertaining cricket fans.