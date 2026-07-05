Mohammad Bilal Shah
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohammad Bilal Shah
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|9
|Innings
|4
|8
|Overs
|28.0
|55.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|2
|Runs
|88
|372
|Wickets
|0
|11
|Avg
|0
|33.81
|SR
|0
|30
|Eco
|3.14
|6.76
|BB
|0
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|9
|Innings
|4
|6
|Not outs
|2
|3
|Runs
|1
|6
|Balls Faced
|13
|11
|Avg
|0.5
|2
|SR
|7.69
|54.54
|Fours
|0
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|1
|4
|Hundreds
|0
|0