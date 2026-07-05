Mohammad Bilal Shah

Mohammad Bilal Shah

bowler

Full name:Mohammad Bilal Shah
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Oman A

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches29
Innings48
Overs28.055.0
Balls--
Maidens62
Runs88372
Wickets011
Avg033.81
SR030
Eco3.146.76
BB03
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches29
Innings46
Not outs23
Runs16
Balls Faced1311
Avg0.52
SR7.6954.54
Fours01
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest14
Hundreds00

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