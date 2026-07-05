Wasim Ali
all rounder
|Full name:
|Wasim Ali
|Nationality:
|Oman
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|3
|4
|3
|Innings
|1
|3
|4
|3
|Overs
|1.3
|8.0
|15.3
|8.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|13
|42
|85
|42
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|8.66
|5.25
|5.48
|5.25
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|3
|4
|3
|Innings
|1
|2
|4
|2
|Not outs
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Runs
|2
|1
|15
|1
|Balls Faced
|2
|6
|49
|6
|Avg
|0
|1
|5
|1
|SR
|100
|16.66
|30.61
|16.66
|Fours
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|2
|1
|6
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0