Wasim Ali

Wasim Ali

all rounder

Full name:Wasim Ali
Nationality:Oman
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Oman

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches1343
Innings1343
Overs1.38.015.38.0
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs13428542
Wickets0000
Avg0000
SR0000
Eco8.665.255.485.25
BB0000
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches1343
Innings1242
Not outs1111
Runs21151
Balls Faced26496
Avg0151
SR10016.6630.6116.66
Fours0010
Fifties0000
Sixies0000
Highest2161
Hundreds0000

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