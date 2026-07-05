Rafiullah M

Rafiullah M

all rounder

Full name:Rafiullah M
Nationality:Oman

Teams

2026 Teams

Oman

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches13213
Innings11111
Overs30.06.030.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs28749287
Wickets12112
Avg23.914923.91
SR153615
Eco9.568.169.56
BB414
4w101
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches13213
Innings10210
Not outs000
Runs1615161
Balls Faced921492
Avg16.12.516.1
SR17535.71175
Fours606
Fifties000
Sixies16016
Highest32332
Hundreds000

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