Rafiullah M
all rounder
|Full name:
|Rafiullah M
|Nationality:
|Oman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|2
|13
|Innings
|11
|1
|11
|Overs
|30.0
|6.0
|30.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|287
|49
|287
|Wickets
|12
|1
|12
|Avg
|23.91
|49
|23.91
|SR
|15
|36
|15
|Eco
|9.56
|8.16
|9.56
|BB
|4
|1
|4
|4w
|1
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|2
|13
|Innings
|10
|2
|10
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|161
|5
|161
|Balls Faced
|92
|14
|92
|Avg
|16.1
|2.5
|16.1
|SR
|175
|35.71
|175
|Fours
|6
|0
|6
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|16
|0
|16
|Highest
|32
|3
|32
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0