Jay Virambhai Odedra

Jay Virambhai Odedra

bowler

Full name:Jay Virambhai Odedra
Nationality:Oman
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Oman

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches103233
Innings103233
Overs63.37.0135.17.0
Balls----
Maidens3040
Runs2727465074
Wickets150230
Avg18.13028.260
SR25.4035.260
Eco4.2810.574.810.57
BB5050
4w1010
5w1010
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches103233
Innings31121
Not outs1141
Runs46646
Balls Faced1461216
Avg2080
SR28.5710052.89100
Fours0040
Fifties0000
Sixies0010
Highest26266
Hundreds0000

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