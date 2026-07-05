Jay Virambhai Odedra
bowler
|Full name:
|Jay Virambhai Odedra
|Nationality:
|Oman
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|3
|23
|3
|Innings
|10
|3
|23
|3
|Overs
|63.3
|7.0
|135.1
|7.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|0
|4
|0
|Runs
|272
|74
|650
|74
|Wickets
|15
|0
|23
|0
|Avg
|18.13
|0
|28.26
|0
|SR
|25.4
|0
|35.26
|0
|Eco
|4.28
|10.57
|4.8
|10.57
|BB
|5
|0
|5
|0
|4w
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|3
|23
|3
|Innings
|3
|1
|12
|1
|Not outs
|1
|1
|4
|1
|Runs
|4
|6
|64
|6
|Balls Faced
|14
|6
|121
|6
|Avg
|2
|0
|8
|0
|SR
|28.57
|100
|52.89
|100
|Fours
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Highest
|2
|6
|26
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0