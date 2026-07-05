Suraj Kumar
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Suraj Kumar
|Nationality:
|Oman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|24
|19
|35
|19
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|24
|19
|35
|19
|Innings
|20
|12
|30
|12
|Not outs
|6
|3
|7
|3
|Runs
|410
|119
|630
|119
|Balls Faced
|533
|108
|832
|108
|Avg
|29.28
|13.22
|27.39
|13.22
|SR
|76.92
|110.18
|75.72
|110.18
|Fours
|25
|10
|42
|10
|Fifties
|3
|0
|6
|0
|Sixies
|12
|3
|20
|3
|Highest
|62
|42
|70
|42
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0