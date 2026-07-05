Suraj Kumar

Suraj Kumar

wicket keeper

Full name:Suraj Kumar
Nationality:Oman

Teams

2023 Teams

Oman

Oman A

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches24193519
Innings0000
Overs0000
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs0000
Wickets0000
Avg0000
SR0000
Eco0000
BB0000
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches24193519
Innings20123012
Not outs6373
Runs410119630119
Balls Faced533108832108
Avg29.2813.2227.3913.22
SR76.92110.1875.72110.18
Fours25104210
Fifties3060
Sixies123203
Highest62427042
Hundreds0000

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