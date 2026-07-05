Abdul Rauf Attaullah

Abdul Rauf Attaullah

wicket keeper

Full name:Abdul Rauf Attaullah

Teams

2023 Teams

Oman A

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches103
Innings10
Overs30.00
Balls--
Maidens40
Runs760
Wickets20
Avg380
SR900
Eco2.530
BB20
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches103
Innings173
Not outs30
Runs31235
Balls Faced087
Avg22.2811.66
SR040.22
Fours03
Fifties20
Sixies00
Highest7231
Hundreds00

Another Players

Ilyas, Aqib

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Kumar, Suraj

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Harishbhai, Kashyap kumar

Harishbhai, Kashyap kumar

S, Sammay

S, Sammay

Odedra, Jay Virambhai

Odedra, Jay Virambhai

M, Rafiullah

M, Rafiullah

Ali, Wasim

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Prajapati, Kashyap Harishbhai

Prajapati, Kashyap Harishbhai

Khan, Shoaib

Khan, Shoaib

Pal, Shubo

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