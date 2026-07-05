Abdul Rauf Attaullah
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Abdul Rauf Attaullah
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|10
|3
|Innings
|1
|0
|Overs
|30.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|0
|Runs
|76
|0
|Wickets
|2
|0
|Avg
|38
|0
|SR
|90
|0
|Eco
|2.53
|0
|BB
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|10
|3
|Innings
|17
|3
|Not outs
|3
|0
|Runs
|312
|35
|Balls Faced
|0
|87
|Avg
|22.28
|11.66
|SR
|0
|40.22
|Fours
|0
|3
|Fifties
|2
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|72
|31
|Hundreds
|0
|0