Kashyap kumar Harishbhai
batsman
|Full name:
|Kashyap kumar Harishbhai
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|32
|24
|35
|24
|Innings
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Overs
|0.2
|0.2
|0.2
|0.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|1
|4
|1
|4
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|3
|12
|3
|12
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|32
|24
|35
|24
|Innings
|31
|23
|34
|23
|Not outs
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Runs
|962
|411
|1007
|411
|Balls Faced
|1242
|389
|1333
|389
|Avg
|32.06
|19.57
|30.51
|19.57
|SR
|77.45
|105.65
|75.54
|105.65
|Fours
|98
|41
|103
|41
|Fifties
|5
|2
|5
|2
|Sixies
|14
|10
|14
|10
|Highest
|103
|74
|103
|74
|Hundreds
|2
|0
|2
|0