Kashyap kumar Harishbhai

Kashyap kumar Harishbhai

batsman

Full name:Kashyap kumar Harishbhai
Nationality:India

Teams

2023 Teams

Oman

Oman A

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches32243524
Innings1111
Overs0.20.20.20.2
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs1414
Wickets0000
Avg0000
SR0000
Eco312312
BB0000
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches32243524
Innings31233423
Not outs1212
Runs9624111007411
Balls Faced12423891333389
Avg32.0619.5730.5119.57
SR77.45105.6575.54105.65
Fours984110341
Fifties5252
Sixies14101410
Highest1037410374
Hundreds2020

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