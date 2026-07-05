Samay Shrivastava
all rounder
|Full name:
|Samay Shrivastava
|Nationality:
|Oman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|1
|4
|Innings
|4
|1
|4
|Overs
|10.0
|5.0
|10.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|71
|30
|71
|Wickets
|5
|0
|5
|Avg
|14.2
|0
|14.2
|SR
|12
|0
|12
|Eco
|7.1
|6
|7.1
|BB
|5
|0
|5
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|1
|4
|Innings
|1
|1
|1
|Not outs
|1
|0
|1
|Runs
|22
|0
|22
|Balls Faced
|11
|2
|11
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|200
|0
|200
|Fours
|2
|0
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|1
|Highest
|22
|0
|22
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0