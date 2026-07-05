Samay Shrivastava

Samay Shrivastava

all rounder

Full name:Samay Shrivastava
Nationality:Oman

Teams

2025 Teams

Oman

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches414
Innings414
Overs10.05.010.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs713071
Wickets505
Avg14.2014.2
SR12012
Eco7.167.1
BB505
4w000
5w101
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches414
Innings111
Not outs101
Runs22022
Balls Faced11211
Avg000
SR2000200
Fours202
Fifties000
Sixies101
Highest22022
Hundreds000

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