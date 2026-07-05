Mohammad Jahurul Islam
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Mohammad Jahurul Islam
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|14
|3
|147
|174
|124
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|4.1
|0.3
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|19
|1
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|19
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|4.56
|2
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|14
|3
|147
|174
|124
|Innings
|14
|13
|3
|254
|171
|115
|Not outs
|1
|1
|0
|25
|11
|20
|Runs
|347
|270
|31
|8239
|4488
|1912
|Balls Faced
|902
|371
|23
|0
|6217
|1668
|Avg
|26.69
|22.5
|10.33
|35.97
|28.05
|20.12
|SR
|38.47
|72.77
|134.78
|0
|72.18
|114.62
|Fours
|37
|25
|3
|0
|443
|155
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|45
|31
|9
|Sixies
|4
|2
|1
|0
|71
|65
|Highest
|48
|53
|18
|177
|130
|80
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|16
|5
|0