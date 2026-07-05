Mohammad Jahurul Islam

Mohammad Jahurul Islam

wicket keeper

Full name:Mohammad Jahurul Islam
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Agrani Bank Cricket Club

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches7143147174124
Innings000510
Overs0004.10.30
Balls------
Maidens000100
Runs0001910
Wickets000100
Avg0001900
SR0002500
Eco0004.5620
BB000100
4w000000
5w000000
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches7143147174124
Innings14133254171115
Not outs110251120
Runs34727031823944881912
Balls Faced90237123062171668
Avg26.6922.510.3335.9728.0520.12
SR38.4772.77134.78072.18114.62
Fours372530443155
Fifties01045319
Sixies42107165
Highest48531817713080
Hundreds0001650

Another Players

Sagor

Sagor

Uddin, Nashed

Uddin, Nashed

Rahman, Taibur

Rahman, Taibur

Ahmed, Arif

Ahmed, Arif

Galib, Asadulla Al

Galib, Asadulla Al

Islam Robi, Robiul

Islam Robi, Robiul

Halim, Abdul

Halim, Abdul

Islam, Sunzamul

Islam, Sunzamul

Rihad, Md Ashraful Hasan

Rihad, Md Ashraful Hasan

Johsy, Mehrab Hossain

Johsy, Mehrab Hossain