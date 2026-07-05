Asadulla Al Galib
batsman
|Full name:
|Asadulla Al Galib
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|3
|4
|Innings
|3
|2
|Overs
|15.0
|17.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|Runs
|62
|85
|Wickets
|0
|2
|Avg
|0
|42.5
|SR
|0
|51
|Eco
|4.13
|5
|BB
|0
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|3
|4
|Innings
|3
|4
|Not outs
|0
|2
|Runs
|80
|146
|Balls Faced
|213
|196
|Avg
|26.66
|73
|SR
|37.55
|74.48
|Fours
|9
|13
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|0
|3
|Highest
|67
|85
|Hundreds
|0
|0