Asadulla Al Galib

Asadulla Al Galib

batsman

Full name:Asadulla Al Galib

Teams

2023 Teams

Gazi Group Cricketers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches34
Innings32
Overs15.017.0
Balls--
Maidens10
Runs6285
Wickets02
Avg042.5
SR051
Eco4.135
BB01
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches34
Innings34
Not outs02
Runs80146
Balls Faced213196
Avg26.6673
SR37.5574.48
Fours913
Fifties11
Sixies03
Highest6785
Hundreds00

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