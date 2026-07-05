Mohammad Masum Khan Tutul

Mohammad Masum Khan Tutul

all rounder

Full name:Mohammad Masum Khan Tutul
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2023 Teams

Shinepukur Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches106313
Innings156013
Overs179.3398.537.1
Balls---
Maidens45151
Runs4642046317
Wickets17627
Avg27.293345.28
SR63.3538.5931.85
Eco2.585.128.52
BB542
4w220
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches106313
Innings145510
Not outs5123
Runs233815171
Balls Faced577975104
Avg25.8818.9524.42
SR40.3883.58164.42
Fours233912
Fifties201
Sixies63510
Highest614459
Hundreds000

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