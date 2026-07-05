Mohammad Masum Khan Tutul
all rounder
|Full name:
|Mohammad Masum Khan Tutul
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|63
|13
|Innings
|15
|60
|13
|Overs
|179.3
|398.5
|37.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|45
|15
|1
|Runs
|464
|2046
|317
|Wickets
|17
|62
|7
|Avg
|27.29
|33
|45.28
|SR
|63.35
|38.59
|31.85
|Eco
|2.58
|5.12
|8.52
|BB
|5
|4
|2
|4w
|2
|2
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|63
|13
|Innings
|14
|55
|10
|Not outs
|5
|12
|3
|Runs
|233
|815
|171
|Balls Faced
|577
|975
|104
|Avg
|25.88
|18.95
|24.42
|SR
|40.38
|83.58
|164.42
|Fours
|23
|39
|12
|Fifties
|2
|0
|1
|Sixies
|6
|35
|10
|Highest
|61
|44
|59
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0