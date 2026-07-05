Mohammad Mirttunjoy Chowdhury
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohammad Mirttunjoy Chowdhury
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|9
|31
|25
|Innings
|1
|16
|30
|23
|Overs
|8.0
|169.1
|194.5
|79.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|23
|7
|0
|Runs
|64
|598
|1010
|655
|Wickets
|0
|18
|42
|26
|Avg
|0
|33.22
|24.04
|25.19
|SR
|0
|56.38
|27.83
|18.3
|Eco
|8
|3.53
|5.18
|8.25
|BB
|0
|6
|3
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|9
|31
|25
|Innings
|1
|12
|16
|15
|Not outs
|0
|0
|5
|8
|Runs
|8
|197
|151
|97
|Balls Faced
|11
|375
|184
|100
|Avg
|8
|16.41
|13.72
|13.85
|SR
|72.72
|52.53
|82.06
|97
|Fours
|0
|22
|7
|5
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|3
|7
|4
|Highest
|8
|43
|22
|17
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0