Mohammad Mirttunjoy Chowdhury

Mohammad Mirttunjoy Chowdhury

bowler

Full name:Mohammad Mirttunjoy Chowdhury
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Rangpur Riders

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches193125
Innings1163023
Overs8.0169.1194.579.2
Balls----
Maidens02370
Runs645981010655
Wickets0184226
Avg033.2224.0425.19
SR056.3827.8318.3
Eco83.535.188.25
BB0634
4w0001
5w0100
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches193125
Innings1121615
Not outs0058
Runs819715197
Balls Faced11375184100
Avg816.4113.7213.85
SR72.7252.5382.0697
Fours02275
Fifties0000
Sixies0374
Highest8432217
Hundreds0000

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