Nabil Samad Chowdhury
bowler
|Full name:
|Nabil Samad Chowdhury
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|101
|144
|77
|Innings
|168
|142
|74
|Overs
|3755.3
|1177.5
|252.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|937
|93
|5
|Runs
|9232
|4888
|1671
|Wickets
|340
|170
|58
|Avg
|27.15
|28.75
|28.81
|SR
|66.27
|41.57
|26.1
|Eco
|2.45
|4.14
|6.62
|BB
|13
|5
|3
|4w
|18
|6
|0
|5w
|18
|3
|0
|10w
|2
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|101
|144
|77
|Innings
|150
|80
|17
|Not outs
|50
|42
|8
|Runs
|954
|268
|15
|Balls Faced
|3023
|514
|39
|Avg
|9.54
|7.05
|1.66
|SR
|31.55
|52.14
|38.46
|Fours
|103
|17
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|12
|4
|0
|Highest
|40
|23
|4
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0