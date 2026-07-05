Nabil Samad Chowdhury

Nabil Samad Chowdhury

bowler

Full name:Nabil Samad Chowdhury
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Chattogram Challengers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches10114477
Innings16814274
Overs3755.31177.5252.2
Balls---
Maidens937935
Runs923248881671
Wickets34017058
Avg27.1528.7528.81
SR66.2741.5726.1
Eco2.454.146.62
BB1353
4w1860
5w1830
10w200

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches10114477
Innings1508017
Not outs50428
Runs95426815
Balls Faced302351439
Avg9.547.051.66
SR31.5552.1438.46
Fours103171
Fifties000
Sixies1240
Highest40234
Hundreds000

Another Players

Williams, Kesrick

Williams, Kesrick

Haque Jr, Enamul

Haque Jr, Enamul

Shepherd, Romario

Shepherd, Romario

Lewis, Kennar

Lewis, Kennar

Bruce, Tom

Bruce, Tom

Rasooli, Darwish

Rasooli, Darwish

Simmons, Lendl

Simmons, Lendl

Chowdhury, Mirttunjoy

Chowdhury, Mirttunjoy

Ali, Shykat

Ali, Shykat

Siddique, Junaid

Siddique, Junaid