Mohammad Nisar Afridi
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohammad Nisar Afridi
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|4
|10
|Innings
|1
|2
|Overs
|5.0
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|Runs
|25
|23
|Wickets
|0
|1
|Avg
|0
|23
|SR
|0
|24
|Eco
|3.75
|5.75
|BB
|0
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|4
|10
|Innings
|7
|10
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|104
|240
|Balls Faced
|492
|297
|Avg
|14.85
|26.66
|SR
|35.56
|80.8
|Fours
|19
|28
|Fifties
|0
|1
|Sixies
|0
|3
|Highest
|41
|62
|Hundreds
|0
|0