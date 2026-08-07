Mohammad Nisar Afridi

Mohammad Nisar Afridi

bowler

Full name:Mohammad Nisar Afridi
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Fata Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches410
Innings12
Overs5.04.0
Balls--
Maidens10
Runs2523
Wickets01
Avg023
SR024
Eco3.755.75
BB01
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches410
Innings710
Not outs01
Runs104240
Balls Faced492297
Avg14.8526.66
SR35.5680.8
Fours1928
Fifties01
Sixies03
Highest4162
Hundreds00

Another Players

Samiullah

Samiullah

Aziz, Shahid

Aziz, Shahid

Gul, Sameen

Gul, Sameen

Irfan, Mohammad

Irfan, Mohammad

Khan, Azaz

Khan, Azaz

Imran, Mohammad

Imran, Mohammad

Khan, Mohammad Waseem

Khan, Mohammad Waseem

Wasim Jr, Mohammad

Wasim Jr, Mohammad

Afridi, Shaheen

Afridi, Shaheen

Shakil, Saud

Shakil, Saud