Mohammad Saleem
batsman
|Full name:
|Mohammad Saleem
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|26
|3
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|26
|3
|Innings
|35
|25
|2
|Not outs
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|892
|777
|8
|Balls Faced
|0
|0
|10
|Avg
|26.23
|31.08
|4
|SR
|0
|0
|80
|Fours
|0
|0
|1
|Fifties
|2
|7
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|123
|75
|8
|Hundreds
|2
|0
|0