Mohammad Saleem

Mohammad Saleem

batsman

Full name:Mohammad Saleem
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Faisalabad Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches20263
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches20263
Innings35252
Not outs100
Runs8927778
Balls Faced0010
Avg26.2331.084
SR0080
Fours001
Fifties270
Sixies000
Highest123758
Hundreds200

Another Players

Saleem, Mohammad

Saleem, Mohammad

Gul, Muhammad Shahzad

Gul, Muhammad Shahzad

Nasir, Asim

Nasir, Asim

Faizan Khan, Mohammad

Faizan Khan, Mohammad

Huraira, Mohammad

Huraira, Mohammad

Waqas, Ali

Waqas, Ali

Samad, Abdul

Samad, Abdul

Sultan, Taimur

Sultan, Taimur

Irfan, Mohammad

Irfan, Mohammad

Nawab, Arham

Nawab, Arham