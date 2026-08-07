Mohit Pradeep Jain

Mohit Pradeep Jain

batsman

Full name:Mohit Pradeep Jain
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Rajasthan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches31
Innings31
Overs18.04.0
Balls--
Maidens20
Runs10414
Wickets44
Avg263.5
SR276
Eco5.773.5
BB34
4w01
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches31
Innings20
Not outs20
Runs70
Balls Faced140
Avg00
SR500
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest50
Hundreds00

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