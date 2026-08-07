Mohit Pradeep Jain
batsman
|Full name:
|Mohit Pradeep Jain
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|1
|Innings
|3
|1
|Overs
|18.0
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|Runs
|104
|14
|Wickets
|4
|4
|Avg
|26
|3.5
|SR
|27
|6
|Eco
|5.77
|3.5
|BB
|3
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|1
|Innings
|2
|0
|Not outs
|2
|0
|Runs
|7
|0
|Balls Faced
|14
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|50
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|5
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0