Moinul Islam Sohail
all rounder
|Full name:
|Moinul Islam Sohail
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|55
|5
|Innings
|19
|55
|1
|Overs
|205.4
|343.1
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|32
|10
|0
|Runs
|571
|1661
|26
|Wickets
|17
|45
|2
|Avg
|33.58
|36.91
|13
|SR
|72.58
|45.75
|9
|Eco
|2.77
|4.84
|8.66
|BB
|5
|3
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|55
|5
|Innings
|15
|46
|3
|Not outs
|3
|8
|0
|Runs
|270
|908
|35
|Balls Faced
|630
|1292
|39
|Avg
|22.5
|23.89
|11.66
|SR
|42.85
|70.27
|89.74
|Fours
|32
|56
|3
|Fifties
|2
|4
|0
|Sixies
|2
|16
|1
|Highest
|55
|75
|20
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0