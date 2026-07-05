Moinul Islam Sohail

Moinul Islam Sohail

all rounder

Full name:Moinul Islam Sohail
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2023 Teams

City Club

Prime Bank Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches12555
Innings19551
Overs205.4343.13.0
Balls---
Maidens32100
Runs571166126
Wickets17452
Avg33.5836.9113
SR72.5845.759
Eco2.774.848.66
BB532
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches12555
Innings15463
Not outs380
Runs27090835
Balls Faced630129239
Avg22.523.8911.66
SR42.8570.2789.74
Fours32563
Fifties240
Sixies2161
Highest557520
Hundreds000

Another Players

Uddin, Raihan

Uddin, Raihan

Gem, Zakirul Ahmed

Gem, Zakirul Ahmed

Islam, Moinul

Islam, Moinul

Shahid, Naser Ibnay

Shahid, Naser Ibnay

Bhatti, Kashif

Bhatti, Kashif

Hasan, Nayeem

Hasan, Nayeem

Rahman, Aminur

Rahman, Aminur

Hossain, Delwar

Hossain, Delwar

Amin, Adil

Amin, Adil

Razzak, Abdur

Razzak, Abdur