Mollie Devine

Mollie Devine

all rounder

Full name:Mollie Devine
Nationality:Ireland

Teams

2026 Teams

Dragons Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20
Matches5
Innings0
Overs0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs0
Wickets0
Avg0
SR0
Eco0
BB0
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20
Matches5
Innings3
Not outs3
Runs7
Balls Faced9
Avg0
SR77.77
Fours0
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest3
Hundreds0

Mollie Devine Schedule & Results

Another Players

Gillian, Jemma

Gillian, Jemma

Murray, Cara

Murray, Cara

Forbes, Sarah

Forbes, Sarah

Armstrong, Bella

Armstrong, Bella

Prendergast, Orla

Prendergast, Orla

Caulfield, Amy

Caulfield, Amy

Jackson, Jennifer

Jackson, Jennifer

McEvoy, Kate

McEvoy, Kate

Fisher, Aoife

Fisher, Aoife

Harrison, Abbi

Harrison, Abbi