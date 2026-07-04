Muhammad Ehsan

Muhammad Ehsan

wicket keeper

Full name:Muhammad Ehsan
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Pak L Care Badalona

Spain

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1010
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1010
Innings1010
Not outs33
Runs267267
Balls Faced166166
Avg38.1438.14
SR160.84160.84
Fours3030
Fifties00
Sixies1313
Highest102102
Hundreds11

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