Muhammad Ehsan
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Muhammad Ehsan
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|10
|10
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|10
|10
|Innings
|10
|10
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|267
|267
|Balls Faced
|166
|166
|Avg
|38.14
|38.14
|SR
|160.84
|160.84
|Fours
|30
|30
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|13
|13
|Highest
|102
|102
|Hundreds
|1
|1