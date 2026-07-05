Muhammad Idrees ul Haque
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Muhammad Idrees ul Haque
|Nationality:
|Switzerland
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|101
|101
|Balls Faced
|74
|74
|Avg
|20.2
|20.2
|SR
|136.48
|136.48
|Fours
|9
|9
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|6
|6
|Highest
|42
|42
|Hundreds
|0
|0