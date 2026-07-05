Muhammad Idrees ul Haque

Muhammad Idrees ul Haque

wicket keeper

Full name:Muhammad Idrees ul Haque
Nationality:Switzerland
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2024 Teams

Switzerland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings55
Not outs00
Runs101101
Balls Faced7474
Avg20.220.2
SR136.48136.48
Fours99
Fifties00
Sixies66
Highest4242
Hundreds00

Another Players

Ahmadzai, Musa

Ahmadzai, Musa

Thanabalasingham, Tharanitharan

Thanabalasingham, Tharanitharan

Lal, Ankush

Lal, Ankush

Andrews, Aidan

Andrews, Aidan

Vinod, Arjun

Vinod, Arjun

Mahmood, Asad

Mahmood, Asad

Henderson, Nicolas

Henderson, Nicolas

Ahmadi, Noorkhan

Ahmadi, Noorkhan

Mahmood, Osama

Mahmood, Osama

Narayanan, Sathya

Narayanan, Sathya