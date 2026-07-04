Muhammad Musa Khan
bowler
|Full name:
|Muhammad Musa Khan
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|2
|23
|19
|39
|Innings
|1
|2
|2
|35
|19
|37
|Overs
|20.0
|16.1
|7.5
|549.4
|138.1
|130.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|0
|89
|3
|2
|Runs
|114
|101
|62
|2149
|963
|1207
|Wickets
|0
|2
|0
|58
|25
|41
|Avg
|0
|50.5
|0
|37.05
|38.52
|29.43
|SR
|0
|48.5
|0
|56.86
|33.16
|19.09
|Eco
|5.7
|6.24
|7.91
|3.9
|6.96
|9.24
|BB
|0
|2
|0
|6
|3
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|2
|23
|19
|39
|Innings
|2
|1
|0
|25
|14
|10
|Not outs
|2
|1
|0
|10
|6
|7
|Runs
|16
|9
|0
|126
|136
|60
|Balls Faced
|17
|3
|0
|237
|162
|56
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|8.4
|17
|20
|SR
|94.11
|300
|0
|53.16
|83.95
|107.14
|Fours
|3
|2
|0
|18
|11
|6
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|Highest
|12
|9
|0
|27
|29
|26
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0