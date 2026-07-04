Muhammad Musa Khan

Muhammad Musa Khan

bowler

Full name:Muhammad Musa Khan
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2025 Teams

Islamabad Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches122231939
Innings122351937
Overs20.016.17.5549.4138.1130.3
Balls------
Maidens1108932
Runs1141016221499631207
Wickets020582541
Avg050.5037.0538.5229.43
SR048.5056.8633.1619.09
Eco5.76.247.913.96.969.24
BB020634
4w000201
5w000100
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches122231939
Innings210251410
Not outs2101067
Runs169012613660
Balls Faced173023716256
Avg0008.41720
SR94.11300053.1683.95107.14
Fours32018116
Fifties000000
Sixies000343
Highest1290272926
Hundreds000000

Another Players

Rauf, Haris

Rauf, Haris

Nazir, Rohail

Nazir, Rohail

Khan, Sohail

Khan, Sohail

Irfan, Mohammad

Irfan, Mohammad

Anwar, Nauman

Anwar, Nauman

Wasim, Imad

Wasim, Imad

Ahmed, Zohaib

Ahmed, Zohaib

Masood, Shan

Masood, Shan

Musa, Muhammad

Musa, Muhammad

Ali, Abid

Ali, Abid