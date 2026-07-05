Muhammad Musa
bowler
|Full name:
|Muhammad Musa
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|2
|9
|11
|35
|Innings
|1
|2
|2
|13
|11
|35
|Overs
|20.0
|16.1
|7.5
|209.5
|86.1
|125.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|0
|31
|1
|3
|Runs
|114
|101
|62
|867
|578
|1106
|Wickets
|0
|2
|0
|19
|13
|38
|Avg
|0
|50.5
|0
|45.63
|44.46
|29.1
|SR
|0
|48.5
|0
|66.26
|39.76
|19.81
|Eco
|5.7
|6.24
|7.91
|4.13
|6.7
|8.81
|BB
|0
|2
|0
|4
|2
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|2
|9
|11
|35
|Innings
|2
|1
|0
|12
|7
|8
|Not outs
|2
|1
|0
|7
|4
|5
|Runs
|16
|9
|0
|62
|28
|31
|Balls Faced
|17
|3
|0
|89
|31
|27
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|12.4
|9.33
|10.33
|SR
|94.11
|300
|0
|69.66
|90.32
|114.81
|Fours
|3
|2
|0
|8
|3
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Highest
|12
|9
|0
|27
|9
|17
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0