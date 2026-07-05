Muhammad Musa

Muhammad Musa

bowler

Full name:Muhammad Musa
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Karachi Kings

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches12291135
Innings122131135
Overs20.016.17.5209.586.1125.3
Balls------
Maidens1103113
Runs114101628675781106
Wickets020191338
Avg050.5045.6344.4629.1
SR048.5066.2639.7619.81
Eco5.76.247.914.136.78.81
BB020424
4w000001
5w000000
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches12291135
Innings2101278
Not outs210745
Runs1690622831
Balls Faced1730893127
Avg00012.49.3310.33
SR94.11300069.6690.32114.81
Fours320834
Fifties000000
Sixies000201
Highest129027917
Hundreds000000

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Afridi, Abbas

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