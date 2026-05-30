Rohail Nazir

Rohail Nazir

wicket keeper

Full name:Rohail Nazir
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2026 Teams

Pakistan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches334158
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches334158
Innings443945
Not outs428
Runs13731317610
Balls Faced26851483522
Avg34.3235.5916.48
SR51.1388.8116.85
Fours17211065
Fifties981
Sixies113116
Highest14911356
Hundreds320

Rohail Nazir Schedule & Results

Rohail Nazir News

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For those who want to get to know Rohail Nazir better, all the latest information about him is presented here: from the results of past matches to his participation in tournaments.

VIDEO | Rohail Nazir eerily mirrors AB de Villiers to pull outrageous reverse-scoop off Shaheen Afridi

VIDEO | Rohail Nazir eerily mirrors AB de Villiers to pull outrageous reverse-scoop off Shaheen Afridi

If you were someone who had been living in a cave and switched on the telly yesterday to watch the PSL, there was every reason for you to believe AB de Villiers was in action. Pakistan youngster Rohail Nazir incredibly mirrored the South African to pull off the Protean’s signature ‘reverse-scoop’.

Rohail Nazir09:20 PM, 04 February, 2020

ICC U19 WC | IND vs PAK Takeaways - Kartik Tyagi’s glorious tryst with destiny and Pakistan’s toss blunder

Rohail Nazir04:11 PM, 04 February, 2020

Twitter reacts to Ravi Bishnoi's annoyance at wrong batsman getting out after comical run out

Rohail Nazir02:48 PM, 06 December, 2019

Naseem Shah named in 15-man Pakistan U-19 World Cup squad

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