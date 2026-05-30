ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia
Pakistan vs Australia
ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia
PAK
202
AUS
200
Pakistan vs Australia
ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia
PAK
190
AUS
231
Pakistan vs Australia
ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia
PAK
161
AUS
157
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Rohail Nazir
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|33
|41
|58
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|33
|41
|58
|Innings
|44
|39
|45
|Not outs
|4
|2
|8
|Runs
|1373
|1317
|610
|Balls Faced
|2685
|1483
|522
|Avg
|34.32
|35.59
|16.48
|SR
|51.13
|88.8
|116.85
|Fours
|172
|110
|65
|Fifties
|9
|8
|1
|Sixies
|11
|31
|16
|Highest
|149
|113
|56
|Hundreds
|3
|2
|0
ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia
PAK
202
AUS
200
ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia
PAK
190
AUS
231
ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia
PAK
161
AUS
157
For those who want to get to know Rohail Nazir better, all the latest information about him is presented here: from the results of past matches to his participation in tournaments.
If you were someone who had been living in a cave and switched on the telly yesterday to watch the PSL, there was every reason for you to believe AB de Villiers was in action. Pakistan youngster Rohail Nazir incredibly mirrored the South African to pull off the Protean’s signature ‘reverse-scoop’.