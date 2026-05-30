VIDEO | Rohail Nazir eerily mirrors AB de Villiers to pull outrageous reverse-scoop off Shaheen Afridi

If you were someone who had been living in a cave and switched on the telly yesterday to watch the PSL, there was every reason for you to believe AB de Villiers was in action. Pakistan youngster Rohail Nazir incredibly mirrored the South African to pull off the Protean’s signature ‘reverse-scoop’.