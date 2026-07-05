Muhammad Younis
bowler
|Full name:
|Muhammad Younis
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|14
|14
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|1.0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|13
|13
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|13
|13
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|14
|14
|Innings
|14
|14
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|262
|262
|Balls Faced
|203
|203
|Avg
|20.15
|20.15
|SR
|129.06
|129.06
|Fours
|27
|27
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|11
|11
|Highest
|82
|82
|Hundreds
|0
|0