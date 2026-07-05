Muhammad Younis

Muhammad Younis

bowler

Full name:Muhammad Younis

Teams

2023 Teams

Bahrain

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1414
Innings11
Overs1.01.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs1313
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco1313
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1414
Innings1414
Not outs11
Runs262262
Balls Faced203203
Avg20.1520.15
SR129.06129.06
Fours2727
Fifties11
Sixies1111
Highest8282
Hundreds00

Another Players

Ahmed, Waseeq

Ahmed, Waseeq

Nazir, Yasir

Nazir, Yasir

Nasir, Ahmer Bin

Nasir, Ahmer Bin

Khan, Imran

Khan, Imran

Mehr, Junaid Aziz Mohamed Aziz Khan Amir K Khan

Mehr, Junaid Aziz Mohamed Aziz Khan Amir K Khan

Abbasi, Abdul Majid

Abbasi, Abdul Majid

Butt, Muhammad Rizwan

Butt, Muhammad Rizwan

Ali, Imran

Ali, Imran

Niazi, Junaid

Niazi, Junaid

Ahmed, Fiaz

Ahmed, Fiaz