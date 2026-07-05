Musadiq Ahmed

Musadiq Ahmed

batsman

Full name:Musadiq Ahmed
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

East Bay Blazers

Michigan Cricket Stars

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches364133
Innings20108
Overs85.438.314.3
Balls---
Maidens1200
Runs296231134
Wickets674
Avg49.333333.5
SR85.663321.75
Eco3.4569.24
BB321
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches364133
Innings634029
Not outs619
Runs1693836355
Balls Faced26761025237
Avg29.721.4317.75
SR63.2681.56149.78
Fours2427934
Fifties732
Sixies212319
Highest18610357
Hundreds210

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