Musadiq Ahmed
batsman
|Full name:
|Musadiq Ahmed
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|36
|41
|33
|Innings
|20
|10
|8
|Overs
|85.4
|38.3
|14.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|12
|0
|0
|Runs
|296
|231
|134
|Wickets
|6
|7
|4
|Avg
|49.33
|33
|33.5
|SR
|85.66
|33
|21.75
|Eco
|3.45
|6
|9.24
|BB
|3
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|36
|41
|33
|Innings
|63
|40
|29
|Not outs
|6
|1
|9
|Runs
|1693
|836
|355
|Balls Faced
|2676
|1025
|237
|Avg
|29.7
|21.43
|17.75
|SR
|63.26
|81.56
|149.78
|Fours
|242
|79
|34
|Fifties
|7
|3
|2
|Sixies
|21
|23
|19
|Highest
|186
|103
|57
|Hundreds
|2
|1
|0