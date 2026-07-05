Mohammad Junaid Siddique

Mohammad Junaid Siddique

batsman

Full name:Mohammad Junaid Siddique
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Dhaka Leopards

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1954715018778
Innings2201450
Overs3.02.0045.17.50
Balls------
Maidens000300
Runs11130179440
Wickets000100
Avg00017900
SR00027100
Eco3.666.503.965.610
BB000100
4w000000
5w000000
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1954715018778
Innings3753726018577
Not outs0101343
Runs9691196159872251801489
Balls Faced23411753108070781227
Avg26.182322.7135.3128.6120.12
SR41.3968.22147.22073.18121.35
Fours123118160491155
Fifties76144304
Sixies17704646
Highest1061007119313689
Hundreds1101870

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