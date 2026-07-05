Mohammad Junaid Siddique
batsman
|Full name:
|Mohammad Junaid Siddique
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|19
|54
|7
|150
|187
|78
|Innings
|2
|2
|0
|14
|5
|0
|Overs
|3.0
|2.0
|0
|45.1
|7.5
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Runs
|11
|13
|0
|179
|44
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|179
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|271
|0
|0
|Eco
|3.66
|6.5
|0
|3.96
|5.61
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|19
|54
|7
|150
|187
|78
|Innings
|37
|53
|7
|260
|185
|77
|Not outs
|0
|1
|0
|13
|4
|3
|Runs
|969
|1196
|159
|8722
|5180
|1489
|Balls Faced
|2341
|1753
|108
|0
|7078
|1227
|Avg
|26.18
|23
|22.71
|35.31
|28.61
|20.12
|SR
|41.39
|68.22
|147.22
|0
|73.18
|121.35
|Fours
|123
|118
|16
|0
|491
|155
|Fifties
|7
|6
|1
|44
|30
|4
|Sixies
|1
|7
|7
|0
|46
|46
|Highest
|106
|100
|71
|193
|136
|89
|Hundreds
|1
|1
|0
|18
|7
|0