International career

Darwish Rasooli, born on December 12, 1999, is a cricketer from Afghanistan. He played his first match for the Afghanistan national cricket team in March 2022. His debut marks the start of his career at the international level. Rasooli's dedication to cricket has earned him a place in the team, and his future in the sport looks promising.

2017 December: Rasooli was named in Afghanistan's squad for the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

2018 January: He played in the 2018 ICC Under-19 World Cup for Afghanistan. May: He was included in Afghanistan's T20I squad for their series against Bangladesh. December: Rasooli joined Afghanistan's under-23 team for the 2018 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

2019 November: Rasooli was part of Afghanistan's squad for the 2019 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Bangladesh.

2022 February: Rasooli was named in Afghanistan's T20I squad for their series against Bangladesh. March 3: He made his T20I debut for Afghanistan against Bangladesh at Mirpur. October: He was selected to play in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

2024 December 14: Rasooli played his most recent T20I match against Zimbabwe at Harare.

2025 Rasooli was named as a reserve player for the Afghanistan national team in the ICC Champions Trophy.



Career stats:

Matches Played: 9 T20I matches

Total Runs Scored: 118 runs

Batting Average: 17

Fours: 10

Sixes: 2

Latest Match (Dec 2024): He scored 9 runs off 8 balls in Afghanistan's T20I against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club.

Leagues Participation

Darwish Rasooli played in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and also took part in the Afghanistan Premier League. These leagues helped him gain more playing time and improve his skills.

Bangladesh Premier League

Darwish Rasooli has played in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) from 2019 to 2025. He was part of Dhaka Dynamites from 2019 to 2022. In 2023, he joined Chattogram Challengers. In 2025, he played for Khulna Tigers in the BPL season. Rasooli showed his skills in these seasons with important runs and chances to perform.

Year Team Notes 2019-2022 Dhaka Dynamites Played for Dhaka Dynamites from 2019 to 2022. In one match on January 21, 2019, Rasooli came on after Kuhn was sent off but was soon dismissed. 2023 Chattogram Challengers Scored 56 runs off 33 balls in the 12th match on January 14, 2023, against Dhaka Dominators. In another match, he was out for 25 runs. 2025 Khulna Tigers Played for Khulna Tigers in the 2024-2025 season.

Afghanistan Premier League

Darwish Rasooli played in the Afghanistan Premier League (APL) in 2018 for the Balkh Legends. He was named "Outstanding Player of the Tournament" after scoring 213 runs in 7 innings. His good performances helped the team and earned him recognition.

Year Team Notes 2018 Balkh Legends Named "Outstanding Player of the Tournament" after scoring 213 runs in 7 innings.

Domestic career

Darwish Rasooli is a skilled Afghan batsman who has done well in domestic cricket. He started playing List A cricket in August 2017 for Speen Ghar Region during the Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament. In just his second match, he scored 130 runs without getting out against Amo Region. He played his first Twenty20 match for Mis Ainak Knights in the 2017 Shpageeza Cricket League.

He has scored close to 5,000 runs in List A and First-Class formats. In the 2018 Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament, he scored the most runs—1,073 in eight matches. He was also included in Balkh’s team during the 2018 Afghanistan Premier League.

Rasooli continued to perform well in later years. In 2024, he played for Kabul Zalmi in the Kabul Premier League and helped the team win the title. He also played in the Bangladesh Premier League with the Chattogram Challengers, showing his cricket talent in other countries.

In 2024, Rasooli captained the Afghanistan A team in the Emerging Asia Cup held in Oman. The team won the final against Sri Lanka. In First-Class cricket, Rasooli has played 24 matches and scored 2,105 runs with an average of 61.91. In List A cricket, he has 2,527 runs from more than 62 matches, with an average of 51.57. In T20s, he has 1,324 runs in 62 matches, with an average of 27.58 and a strike rate of 134.55.

Other Leagues

Darwish Rasooli has played in other leagues as well. He started his Twenty20 career with Mis Ainak Knights in the 2017 Shpageeza Cricket League on September 14, 2017. That same year, he joined Afghanistan’s main T20 competition, the Shpageeza Cricket League. In 2024, he played for Kabul Zalmi in the Kabul Premier League and helped the team win the title.

Records and achievements

Darwish Rasooli has played well in Afghan domestic cricket and also appeared in some international matches. He had strong seasons, played important games, and led teams in different tournaments. Here are his records and main results by year and format.

2017: Scored 130 not out in his second List A game for Speen Ghar Region in the Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament.

2017: Started playing T20 cricket with Mis Ainak Knights in the Shpageeza Cricket League.

2018: Scored 1,073 runs in 8 matches in the Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament. He was the top run-scorer that season.

2018: Played for Balkh in the Afghanistan Premier League.

2024: Helped Kabul Zalmi win the title in the Kabul Premier League.

2024: Led Afghanistan A in the Emerging Asia Cup in Oman. The team beat Sri Lanka in the final.

2024: Played a T20 international against Zimbabwe in Harare. He scored 9 runs from 8 balls.

2025: Named as a reserve player in Afghanistan’s national team for the ICC Champions Trophy.

Batting Records:

First-Class (FC): Rasooli played 24 matches and scored 2,105 runs. His average is 61.91. He has 6 centuries and 9 half-centuries. His best score is 249.

List A: He appeared in more than 62 matches. He scored 2,527 runs with an average of 51.57. He reached 8 hundreds and 16 fifties. His highest score is 206.

T20 (Domestic + International): Rasooli played 62 matches and scored 1,324 runs. His average is 27.58. His strike rate is 134.55. He scored 10 fifties. His top score is 78.

T20 International Only: He played 9 matches for Afghanistan. He scored 118 runs. His average is 17. He hit 10 fours and 2 sixes.

Personal life

Darwish Rasooli is a well-known cricketer from Afghanistan. He does not speak much about his private life, and not much information is available in public sources.

Family

In 2025, Rasooli is not married. There are no confirmed details about children. No public details are available about his parents or other family members.

Finances

His net worth in 2025 is around $5 million. This amount comes from his work in domestic and international cricket.

Fans

Rasooli has around 33,000 followers on Instagram. Fans support him through social media, where he sometimes shares updates.