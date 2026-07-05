Nahid Hasan

Nahid Hasan

bowler

Full name:Nahid Hasan
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium fast

Teams

2023 Teams

Agrani Bank Cricket Club

Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches146
Innings146
Overs106.016.0
Balls--
Maidens80
Runs546153
Wickets171
Avg32.11153
SR37.4196
Eco5.159.56
BB31
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches146
Innings92
Not outs31
Runs366
Balls Faced593
Avg66
SR61.01200
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies20
Highest115
Hundreds00

Another Players

Sagor

Sagor

Uddin, Nashed

Uddin, Nashed

Hasan, Nayeem

Hasan, Nayeem

Aparajith, Baba

Aparajith, Baba

Haque Jr, Enamul

Haque Jr, Enamul

Islam, Sunzamul

Islam, Sunzamul

Hasan, Zakir

Hasan, Zakir

Nasim, Saad

Nasim, Saad

Rihad, Md Ashraful Hasan

Rihad, Md Ashraful Hasan

Sharifullah, Md

Sharifullah, Md