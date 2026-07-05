Nahid Hasan
bowler
|Full name:
|Nahid Hasan
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|14
|6
|Innings
|14
|6
|Overs
|106.0
|16.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|8
|0
|Runs
|546
|153
|Wickets
|17
|1
|Avg
|32.11
|153
|SR
|37.41
|96
|Eco
|5.15
|9.56
|BB
|3
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|14
|6
|Innings
|9
|2
|Not outs
|3
|1
|Runs
|36
|6
|Balls Faced
|59
|3
|Avg
|6
|6
|SR
|61.01
|200
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|0
|Highest
|11
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0