Nasir Lone Muzaffar

Nasir Lone Muzaffar

all rounder

Full name:Nasir Lone Muzaffar
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Jammu And Kashmir

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches12
Innings11
Overs5.01.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs248
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco4.88
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches12
Innings12
Not outs01
Runs18
Balls Faced412
Avg18
SR2566.66
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest16
Hundreds00

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