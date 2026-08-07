Nasir Lone Muzaffar
all rounder
|Full name:
|Nasir Lone Muzaffar
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|5.0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|24
|8
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|4.8
|8
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|Innings
|1
|2
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|1
|8
|Balls Faced
|4
|12
|Avg
|1
|8
|SR
|25
|66.66
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|1
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0