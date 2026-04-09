Abdul Samad News View all Want to know everything about Abdul Samad, how he trains, what he lives and what helps him to set new records on the cricket field, what place he occupies in the team and to what heights he aspires. Watch, Ranji Trophy | J&K down heavyweight Bengal to progress to first final amid memorable scenes Jammu and Kashmir beat Bengal by six wickets in the semifinal of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 campaign in Kalyani on Wednesday. The win sealed their maiden entry into the final of the premier domestic tournament as players sprinted to the middle in jubilation after the winning runs were hit. Abdul Samad LSG vs SRH | Twitter fumes as Abdul Samad denies Nicholas Pooran second run resulting in his dismissal the next ball Abdul Samad Twitter in shock as ‘unbelievable’ MS Dhoni unintentionally runs out Abdul Samad Abdul Samad RR vs SRH | Twitter erupts as Avesh Khan's stunning jaffa shatters stumps sealing Abdul Samad's golden duck Abdul Samad KKR vs SRH | Twitter erupts over the Rahul Tripathi-Abdul Samad blunder culminating in Tripathi’s dismissal

International Career

Abdul Samad was born on October 28, 2001, in the picturesque village of Kalakote, Jammu and Kashmir. A powerful right-handed batsman who can also contribute with handy leg-spin, he has become the face of cricketing hope for the youth of his region. Samad plays for Jammu & Kashmir in domestic cricket and has recently transitioned from being a rising IPL star to a key figure in the national conversation.

His journey to the top is a testament to natural talent meeting the right mentorship. Growing up, Samad was an unabashed fan of Rohit Sharma, often spending hours mimicking his idol's pull shots and effortless timing. His "fearless" approach to batting caught the eye of former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan during trials in Jammu. Pathan was so impressed by a 16-year-old Samad's ability to drive fast bowlers "on the up" from just 18 yards away that he immediately fast-tracked him into the state's senior setup.

By 2026, Samad has solidified his status as one of India's most dangerous middle-order finishers. His ability to clear the ropes at will—a skill that earned him the nickname "Kashmiri Hard-Hitter"—has made him a recurring name in India's white-ball squads. Though he faced the typical challenges of a young player adjusting to international standards, his record-breaking domestic seasons in 2024 and 2025 have finally paved a clear path to the Indian national team's T20 and ODI setups.

2019–2020

February 2019: Made his T20 debut for Jammu & Kashmir in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, showing early promise as a striker of the ball.

September 2019: Debuted in List A cricket during the Vijay Hazare Trophy, quickly becoming a mainstay in the middle order.

December 2019: Made his First-class debut in the Ranji Trophy against Uttarakhand. He finished the season as one of the highest run-scorers for his state, notably hitting the most sixes in the tournament that year.

2021–2023

2021: Remained a core part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, often being the only player retained or trusted with the finishing role in high-pressure chases.

2022: Despite a dip in form during the IPL, he returned to domestic cricket to reinvent his technique, working closely with mentors to handle the short ball better.

2023: Delivered a series of "clutch" performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, leading J&K to several upset victories against major domestic powerhouses.

2024

October 2024: Created history in the Ranji Trophy by becoming the first player from Jammu & Kashmir to hit two centuries in a single First-class match. Against Odisha, he smashed a total of 15 sixes across two innings, a feat bettered only by two other Indians in the history of the game.

November 2024: Named in the India A squad for the shadow tours, proving that the national selectors were closely monitoring his power-hitting development.

2025–2026

April 2025: Signed by Lucknow Super Giants for a staggering ₹4.2 Crore in the mega auction, marking a new chapter in his franchise career.

February 2026: Played a pivotal role in Jammu & Kashmir winning their maiden Ranji Trophy title. In the final against Karnataka, he scored a crucial half-century (61 runs) that helped set up a historic victory for his state.

March 2026: Currently part of the expanded Indian white-ball pool, with experts predicting his inclusion in the upcoming home series due to his improved consistency and ability to bowl useful leg-spin overs.

Leagues Participation

Abdul Samad's career has been heavily defined by his participation in the Indian Premier League, where he made history as only the third cricketer from Jammu & Kashmir to ever feature in the tournament.

Indian Premier League

Abdul Samad's IPL story began in 2020 when he was scouted by the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He made his debut against Delhi Capitals on September 29, 2020, and immediately grabbed headlines by hitting one of the world's fastest bowlers, Anrich Nortje, for a massive six. His fearless debut season led to SRH retaining him as an uncapped player for several years, a rare show of faith for a young domestic cricketer.

In the 2025 Mega Auction, his value skyrocketed. Lucknow Super Giants, led by the tactical vision of their management, outbid several teams to secure him for ₹4.2 Crore. LSG viewed him not just as a pinch-hitter, but as a long-term "Impact Player" who could finish games and provide a bowling option on turning tracks.

Year Team Notes 2020–2024 Sunrisers Hyderabad Debut year (2020); retained for 4 seasons; established "finisher" reputation. 2025–present Lucknow Super Giants Purchased for ₹4.2 Crore; recorded 164 runs in 2025 at a strike rate of 176.34.

In the 2026 season, Samad became a linchpin for LSG. His ability to walk in at number 6 or 7 and strike at over 150 from ball one has balanced the Lucknow side perfectly. His most notable 2026 performance so far was a lightning-fast 30 runs off just 10 balls against the Rajasthan Royals, which turned a middling total into a winning one.

Domestic Career

The domestic career of Abdul Samad is a masterclass in the evolution of a power-hitter. While many saw him solely as a T20 specialist, Samad worked tirelessly to prove his worth in the longer formats. Representing Jammu & Kashmir, he has amassed over 2,200 First-class runs at an impressive average of 44.41.

The 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season was the pinnacle of his domestic journey. Under the captaincy of Paras Dogra, Samad was part of the historic J&K squad that script one of the greatest underdog stories in Indian sports by winning the title. His 61 runs in the final against a star-studded Karnataka bowling attack showed that he had the temperament to perform when the entire region's hopes were on his shoulders.

In List A cricket, Samad remains a force to be reckoned with, maintaining a strike rate of over 118. Whether it's the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy or the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he is the wicket every opposition captain fears most. His recent form has seen him score multiple half-centuries while maintaining a strike rate that often exceeds the team's average, making him an invaluable asset for J&K.

Records and Achievements

The professional journey of Abdul Samad is defined by a series of rapid-fire milestones that have rewritten the record books of Jammu and Kashmir cricket. From his early days as a promising teenager discovered by Irfan Pathan to becoming a cornerstone of the state's maiden Ranji Trophy triumph, his career has been a steady climb of power and poise. He has consistently shattered expectations, most notably by becoming a pioneer for his region in the world's biggest T20 league. These accolades highlight a player who is not just a striker of the ball, but a history-maker for a new generation of Indian cricketers.

2019–2020

Six-Hitting Record: Hit the most sixes (36) in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season for J&K.

IPL Pioneer: Became only the third cricketer from Jammu & Kashmir to be signed and play in the IPL.

2024

Twin Centuries: Became the first J&K batter to score two hundreds in a single Ranji Trophy match (vs Odisha).

Sixes Milestone: Struck 15 sixes in a single First-class match, the third-highest by an Indian ever.

2025–2026

Ranji Champion: Key contributor to Jammu & Kashmir's first-ever Ranji Trophy title in 2026.

Auction Milestone: Became one of the most expensive uncapped players in the 2025 IPL Auction (₹4.2 Crore).

Consistency Award: Reached the milestone of 100 T20 matches with a career strike rate hovering near 150.

Personal Life

The personal life of Abdul Samad is a reflection of his humble beginnings in the Rajouri district and his steadfast commitment to his roots in Jammu and Kashmir. Despite the sudden influx of international fame and significant financial success, he remains deeply connected to his family, who relocated specifically to support his cricketing dreams. His journey from the local tennis-ball circuits of Kalakote to the global stage of the IPL is a story of shared family sacrifice and an unwavering focus on professional excellence.

Family

Abdul Samad was born into a family with a strong sporting background. His father, Mohammad Farooq, was a physical education master and a former club-level cricketer and footballer. His mother, Farzana Kausar, is a homemaker who has been his emotional support throughout his journey. Growing up in Rajouri district, Samad often played tennis-ball cricket with his brother, Taiyyab, which helped him develop the raw power he is known for today. In 2009, his father made the strategic decision to move the family to Sidhra for better educational and cricketing facilities—a move that ultimately changed Abdul's life.

Finance

As of early 2026, Abdul Samad’s financial portfolio has seen a massive surge, with his net worth now estimated at approximately ₹25 crore to ₹30 crore. This wealth is largely anchored by his long-standing and lucrative association with the Indian Premier League. After earning ₹20 lakh annually in his initial years (2020-2021), his market value exploded in 2022 when Sunrisers Hyderabad retained him for a staggering ₹4 crore per season, a contract that ran through 2024. The financial momentum continued in the 2025 Mega Auction, where Lucknow Super Giants secured his services for ₹4.2 crore.

Home and Cars

Abdul Samad’s lifestyle reflects his success while remaining deeply rooted in his home state of Jammu and Kashmir. Following his multi-crore IPL retention, he fulfilled a lifelong dream by building a luxurious, modern residence in Jammu. This multi-story home is a significant upgrade from his childhood environment and serves as a base for his entire family. The house features modern training facilities, allowing him to maintain his fitness and mirror-practice routines even during the off-season. While he spends much of the year traveling for matches, this Jammu home remains his primary sanctuary where he often hosts local aspiring cricketers for mentorship sessions.

His passion for automobiles has also evolved alongside his career. Samad is frequently seen driving a Toyota Fortuner, a vehicle he chose for its ruggedness and ability to navigate the mountainous terrain of Jammu & Kashmir during his visits to his ancestral village, Kalakote. For city driving and official events, his collection includes an Audi A4, which represents the more sophisticated side of his professional life. Additionally, he owns a Mahindra Thar, a car that aligns with his love for adventure and the outdoors. Despite his growing collection, he is often described as practical with his choices, prioritizing reliability and comfort for his family over sheer flamboyance.

Scandals

Throughout his rapid rise to fame, Abdul Samad has managed to maintain a remarkably clean and professional reputation. In an era where young sports stars are often scrutinized for their off-field behavior, Samad has remained focused on his craft, earning him the respect of veteran players and officials alike. There have been no reported instances of disciplinary issues, lifestyle-related controversies, or public spats. His mentors, including Irfan Pathan, have frequently praised his grounded nature and his ability to handle the sudden influx of fame and wealth with maturity.

The only "controversies" linked to his name are purely sporting debates regarding his role in the team. During the 2021-2023 IPL seasons, fans and critics often debated SRH's management of his talent, with many feeling he was underutilized or placed in difficult positions without a clear role. However, Samad himself has always addressed these critiques with grace, choosing to let his performances such as his historic domestic double-century in 2024 do the talking. His commitment to being a role model for the youth of Jammu & Kashmir remains his top priority, and he has successfully navigated the pressures of the limelight without any negative headlines.

Fans

Samad is a literal hero in Jammu and Kashmir. He has over 400,000 followers on Instagram, where he is often seen interacting with young fans from his hometown. His success has inspired a massive wave of interest in cricket across the Union Territory, with local coaches reporting a "Samad Effect" in their academies.