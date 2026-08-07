Fazil Rashid

Fazil Rashid

wicket keeper

Full name:Fazil Rashid
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Jammu And Kashmir

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches223013
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches223013
Innings36295
Not outs551
Runs71959119
Balls Faced147976934
Avg23.1924.624.75
SR48.6176.8555.88
Fours91481
Fifties440
Sixies980
Highest738512
Hundreds000

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