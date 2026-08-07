Fazil Rashid
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Fazil Rashid
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|22
|30
|13
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|22
|30
|13
|Innings
|36
|29
|5
|Not outs
|5
|5
|1
|Runs
|719
|591
|19
|Balls Faced
|1479
|769
|34
|Avg
|23.19
|24.62
|4.75
|SR
|48.61
|76.85
|55.88
|Fours
|91
|48
|1
|Fifties
|4
|4
|0
|Sixies
|9
|8
|0
|Highest
|73
|85
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0