Vivrant Sushil Sharma

Vivrant Sushil Sharma

all rounder

Full name:Vivrant Sushil Sharma
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Jammu And Kashmir

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches71612
Innings6155
Overs16.054.110.4
Balls---
Maidens110
Runs7334881
Wickets186
Avg7343.513.5
SR9640.6210.66
Eco4.566.427.59
BB144
4w011
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches71612
Innings11169
Not outs010
Runs264524260
Balls Faced469611196
Avg2434.9328.88
SR56.2985.76132.65
Fours316829
Fifties133
Sixies8119
Highest5515469
Hundreds010

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