Vivrant Sushil Sharma
all rounder
|Full name:
|Vivrant Sushil Sharma
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|16
|12
|Innings
|6
|15
|5
|Overs
|16.0
|54.1
|10.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|0
|Runs
|73
|348
|81
|Wickets
|1
|8
|6
|Avg
|73
|43.5
|13.5
|SR
|96
|40.62
|10.66
|Eco
|4.56
|6.42
|7.59
|BB
|1
|4
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|16
|12
|Innings
|11
|16
|9
|Not outs
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|264
|524
|260
|Balls Faced
|469
|611
|196
|Avg
|24
|34.93
|28.88
|SR
|56.29
|85.76
|132.65
|Fours
|31
|68
|29
|Fifties
|1
|3
|3
|Sixies
|8
|11
|9
|Highest
|55
|154
|69
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|0