Natasha Yannick McLean

Natasha Yannick McLean

batsman

Full name:Natasha Yannick McLean

Teams

2025 Teams

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches333910
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches333910
Innings31359
Not outs172
Runs441435162
Balls Faced827477135
Avg14.715.5323.14
SR53.3291.19120
Fours513310
Fifties210
Sixies71310
Highest825738
Hundreds000

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