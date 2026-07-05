Natasha Yannick McLean
batsman
|Full name:
|Natasha Yannick McLean
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|33
|39
|10
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|33
|39
|10
|Innings
|31
|35
|9
|Not outs
|1
|7
|2
|Runs
|441
|435
|162
|Balls Faced
|827
|477
|135
|Avg
|14.7
|15.53
|23.14
|SR
|53.32
|91.19
|120
|Fours
|51
|33
|10
|Fifties
|2
|1
|0
|Sixies
|7
|13
|10
|Highest
|82
|57
|38
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0