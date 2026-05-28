Karishma Ramharack

Karishma Ramharack

bowler

Full name:Karishma Ramharack
Nationality:Trinidad and Tobago
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

West Indies Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches172310
Innings162310
Overs105.265.337.0
Balls---
Maidens1013
Runs447401195
Wickets131710
Avg34.3823.5819.5
SR48.6123.1122.2
Eco4.246.125.27
BB333
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches172310
Innings1175
Not outs262
Runs391110
Balls Faced1142322
Avg4.33113.33
SR34.2147.8245.45
Fours100
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest834
Hundreds000

Karishma Ramharack Schedule & Results

T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women

ResultIreland vs West Indies

Ireland vs West Indies

T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women

Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin

IRL

IRL

103

WIN

WIN

104

ResultPakistan vs West Indies

Pakistan vs West Indies

T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women

Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin

PAK

PAK

174

WIN

WIN

199

ResultIreland vs West Indies

Ireland vs West Indies

T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women

Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin

IRL

IRL

99

WIN

WIN

141

ResultPakistan vs West Indies

Pakistan vs West Indies

T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women

Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin

PAK

PAK

111

WIN

WIN

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

ResultWest Indies vs New Zealand

West Indies vs New Zealand

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Rose Bowl, Hampshire

WIN

WIN

163

NZL

NZL

162

ResultWest Indies vs Scotland

West Indies vs Scotland

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Headingley Stadium, Leeds

WIN

WIN

153

SCO

SCO

146

ResultWest Indies vs Sri Lanka

West Indies vs Sri Lanka

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

County Ground, Bristol

WIN

WIN

99

SRI

SRI

98

ResultEngland vs West Indies

England vs West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Lord's, St John's Wood

ENG

ENG

186

WIN

WIN

148

ResultWest Indies vs Ireland

West Indies vs Ireland

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

County Ground, Bristol

WIN

WIN

128

IRL

IRL

129

ResultAustralia vs West Indies

Australia vs West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Kennington Oval, London

AUS

AUS

127

WIN

WIN

125

International career

Karishma Ramharack, born on January 20, 1995, is a cricketer from Trinidad. She plays as a right-arm off-break bowler for Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana Amazon Warriors, and the West Indies.

  • January 2019: Karishma joined the West Indies squad for the series against Pakistan.
  • 3 February 2019: She made her debut in Women's Twenty20 International (WT20I) against Pakistan Women.
  • 11 February 2019: Ramharack played her first Women's One Day International (WODI) against Pakistan Women.
  • July 2019: Cricket West Indies gave her a central contract for the 2019–20 season.
  • October 2021: Karishma was named one of three reserve players for the 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.
  • February 2022: She joined the West Indies squad for the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.
  • 2023 Women's T20 World Cup: Karishma made the "Team of the Tournament" for her excellent performance.
  • 2024: She was selected for the West Indies squad for the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Career stats:

  • ODIs: Karishma played 32 matches and took 31 wickets. She has an average of 28.84, conceding around 4.39 runs per over. Her best performance is 4 for 12.
  • T20Is: In 42 matches, Karishma took 33 wickets at an average of 25.03 and conceded 6.54 runs per over. Her best figure is 4 for 15.

Leagues Participation

Karishma Ramharack plays for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Women's Caribbean Premier League. She has been part of the team since 2022.

Women's Caribbean Premier League

In 2023, she played in a match where the Amazon Warriors beat Trinbago Knight Riders by 21 runs. Ramharack bowled 3 overs and gave away just 12 runs. In 2024, she had strong performances, including against teams like Barbados Royals Women and Trinbago Knight Riders Women.

Year

Team

Notes

2022–present

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Ramharack joined the team in 2022 and has been part of the squad since then.

2023

Guyana Amazon Warriors

On September 5, 2023, she helped the team win against Trinbago Knight Riders by 21 runs.

2024

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Key performances: 7/0-23 (Aug 26, 2024), 2/19 (Aug 25, 2024), 1/0-22 (Aug 21, 2024).

Domestic career

Karishma Ramharack is a right-arm off-break bowler who plays for Trinidad and Tobago and the Guyana Amazon Warriors. She was born in El Dorado, Trinidad and Tobago, and began playing cricket as a young child. At five years old, she played for her primary school's senior team. By 15, she tried out for the Trinidad and Tobago Under-19 team and quickly became a regular in the senior squad.

Ramharack formed a strong bowling partnership with Anisa Mohammed at Trinidad and Tobago. In 2015, she took 8 wickets for 23 runs against South Windward Islands in a 50-over match. In 2017, she helped Trinidad and Tobago win the regional 50-over tournament by taking 11 wickets in six matches. In the 2023-24 edition of the competition, she took 11 wickets, finishing as the joint second-highest wicket-taker.

In January 2025, Karishma received the Sportswoman of the Year award in Trinidad and Tobago. She became the first cricketer to win this award since Brian Lara in 2005. The award recognized her work with the West Indies cricket team, particularly during the World Cup.

Records and achievements

Karishma Ramharack has achieved many milestones in her cricket career.

  • In 2025, she won the Sportswoman of the Year award in Trinidad and Tobago.
  • In her ODI career, she played 32 matches and took 31 wickets, with an average of 28.84. Her best performance was 4 wickets for 12 runs.
  • In her T20 career, she played 42 matches and took 33 wickets, with an average of 25.03. Her best performance was 4 wickets for 15 runs.
  • In the 2023-24 season, she was the second-highest wicket taker in the regional 50-over competition, with 11 wickets.
  • In the 2023 T20 World Cup, she took 5 wickets in 3 matches.

Personal life

Karishma Ramharack keeps most of her personal life private, but some details are known.

Family

As of 2024, Karishma’s family remains private. She was born in Trinidad, and her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ramharack, have always supported her career. Her uncle, Krishna Diderana, played an important role in her interest in cricket and took her to training sessions.

Finance

Karishma’s net worth is estimated at $1 million in 2024, from her cricket career and other sources.

Scandals

In January 2025, Karishma discussed a match against Bangladesh. She mentioned her best performance but expressed disappointment with her team’s effort, which led to pressure on her.

Fans

Karishma has a strong following on social media, with around 15,000 fans following her cricket updates and achievements.

Another Players

James, Zaida

James, Zaida

Boyce, Reniece

Boyce, Reniece

Fletcher, Afy

Fletcher, Afy

Munisar, Ashmini

Munisar, Ashmini

Nation, Chedean

Nation, Chedean

Fraser, Cherry Ann

Fraser, Cherry Ann

Joseph, Djenaba

Joseph, Djenaba

Knight, Kyshona

Knight, Kyshona

Henry, Chinelle

Henry, Chinelle

Taylor, Stafanie

Taylor, Stafanie