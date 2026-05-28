International career

Karishma Ramharack, born on January 20, 1995, is a cricketer from Trinidad. She plays as a right-arm off-break bowler for Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana Amazon Warriors, and the West Indies.

January 2019: Karishma joined the West Indies squad for the series against Pakistan.

3 February 2019: She made her debut in Women's Twenty20 International (WT20I) against Pakistan Women.

11 February 2019: Ramharack played her first Women's One Day International (WODI) against Pakistan Women.

July 2019: Cricket West Indies gave her a central contract for the 2019–20 season.

October 2021: Karishma was named one of three reserve players for the 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.

February 2022: She joined the West Indies squad for the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

2023 Women's T20 World Cup: Karishma made the "Team of the Tournament" for her excellent performance.

2024: She was selected for the West Indies squad for the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Career stats:

ODIs: Karishma played 32 matches and took 31 wickets. She has an average of 28.84, conceding around 4.39 runs per over. Her best performance is 4 for 12.

T20Is: In 42 matches, Karishma took 33 wickets at an average of 25.03 and conceded 6.54 runs per over. Her best figure is 4 for 15.

Leagues Participation

Karishma Ramharack plays for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Women's Caribbean Premier League. She has been part of the team since 2022.

Women's Caribbean Premier League

In 2023, she played in a match where the Amazon Warriors beat Trinbago Knight Riders by 21 runs. Ramharack bowled 3 overs and gave away just 12 runs. In 2024, she had strong performances, including against teams like Barbados Royals Women and Trinbago Knight Riders Women.

Year Team Notes 2022–present Guyana Amazon Warriors Ramharack joined the team in 2022 and has been part of the squad since then. 2023 Guyana Amazon Warriors On September 5, 2023, she helped the team win against Trinbago Knight Riders by 21 runs. 2024 Guyana Amazon Warriors Key performances: 7/0-23 (Aug 26, 2024), 2/19 (Aug 25, 2024), 1/0-22 (Aug 21, 2024).

Domestic career

Karishma Ramharack is a right-arm off-break bowler who plays for Trinidad and Tobago and the Guyana Amazon Warriors. She was born in El Dorado, Trinidad and Tobago, and began playing cricket as a young child. At five years old, she played for her primary school's senior team. By 15, she tried out for the Trinidad and Tobago Under-19 team and quickly became a regular in the senior squad.

Ramharack formed a strong bowling partnership with Anisa Mohammed at Trinidad and Tobago. In 2015, she took 8 wickets for 23 runs against South Windward Islands in a 50-over match. In 2017, she helped Trinidad and Tobago win the regional 50-over tournament by taking 11 wickets in six matches. In the 2023-24 edition of the competition, she took 11 wickets, finishing as the joint second-highest wicket-taker.

In January 2025, Karishma received the Sportswoman of the Year award in Trinidad and Tobago. She became the first cricketer to win this award since Brian Lara in 2005. The award recognized her work with the West Indies cricket team, particularly during the World Cup.

Records and achievements

Karishma Ramharack has achieved many milestones in her cricket career.

In 2025, she won the Sportswoman of the Year award in Trinidad and Tobago.

In her ODI career, she played 32 matches and took 31 wickets, with an average of 28.84. Her best performance was 4 wickets for 12 runs.

In her T20 career, she played 42 matches and took 33 wickets, with an average of 25.03. Her best performance was 4 wickets for 15 runs.

In the 2023-24 season, she was the second-highest wicket taker in the regional 50-over competition, with 11 wickets.

In the 2023 T20 World Cup, she took 5 wickets in 3 matches.

Personal life

Karishma Ramharack keeps most of her personal life private, but some details are known.

Family

As of 2024, Karishma’s family remains private. She was born in Trinidad, and her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ramharack, have always supported her career. Her uncle, Krishna Diderana, played an important role in her interest in cricket and took her to training sessions.

Finance

Karishma’s net worth is estimated at $1 million in 2024, from her cricket career and other sources.

Scandals

In January 2025, Karishma discussed a match against Bangladesh. She mentioned her best performance but expressed disappointment with her team’s effort, which led to pressure on her.

Fans

Karishma has a strong following on social media, with around 15,000 fans following her cricket updates and achievements.