Sophie Devine News View all If you want to learn more about cricketer Sophie Devine, we have compiled all the latest news about him: which matches he will be playing in and against which teams in the near future, what records he has already set in cricket, and what he plans to set. Clutch Queen Sophie Devine Steps Up Again Against DC Sophie Devine yet again delivered a match winning performance against Delhi Capitals. Delhi and Gujarat went against each other to enhance their chances of qualification. Amidst this, Devine rocked over Delhi's batting line-up with her impressive bowling skills. Sophie Devine Gujarat Giants-W vs Delhi Capitals-W Preview | An important match for both teams Sophie Devine WPL | Twitter in awe as Gujarat Giants go second after thumping win over UP Warriorz Sophie Devine WPL | Twitter in disbelief as ball-watching Sophie Devine throws Bharti Fulmali under bus Sophie Devine WPL | Twitter in splits as TV umpire brings hilarious ultraedge reference in wide review

International career

Sophie Frances Monique Devine ONZM was born on September 1, 1989, in New Zealand. She is a rare dual-sport athlete who represented her country in both cricket with the White Ferns and field hockey with the Black Sticks Women before choosing to focus on cricket. Her aggressive stroke play and the habit of batting without a helmet set her apart from many of her contemporaries.

In 2017, the ICC named her in the Women’s T20I Team of the Year. The following year, New Zealand Cricket awarded her a central contract after successful tours of Ireland and England. Later in 2018, she was selected in the squad for the ICC Women’s World T20 in the West Indies, where she was highlighted as the standout player in the team. In July 2020, she became the full-time captain of New Zealand, taking over from Amy Satterthwaite. In September 2021, she reached a significant milestone by playing her 100th T20I match against England.

WODI Matches

Debut: New Zealand Women vs Australia Women at Brisbane – 22 October 2006

Last: New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women at Indore – 6 October 2025

WT20I Matches

Debut: New Zealand Women vs Australia Women at Brisbane – 18 October 2006

Last: Australia Women vs New Zealand Women at Wellington – 26 March 2025

2006

At 17, she made her debut in international cricket, first in T20Is on 18 October against Australia and then in ODIs on 22 October in Brisbane. Became one of the youngest White Ferns debutants.

2009

Played in the ODI World Cup final in Sydney, where New Zealand lost to England.

Featured in the final of the inaugural Women’s T20 World Cup at Lord’s against England. Took a wicket and scored runs, but New Zealand were defeated again.

2010

In the WT20 final in Barbados against Australia, scored 38 runs from 35 balls in a narrow three-run loss.

2013

At the Women’s World Cup in India, she produced one of her most outstanding innings. On 1 February at Cuttack, scored 145 from 131 balls against South Africa, leading New Zealand to victory.

2015

On 11 July at Bangalore, she smashed the fastest fifty in women’s T20I history, reaching 50 from 18 balls and 70 from 22 balls against India.

2017

At the ODI World Cup in England, she hit 93 from 41 balls against Pakistan at Taunton, striking nine sixes, a record for the most in a women’s ODI innings.

2018

Selected for New Zealand’s squad at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and named the key player to watch.

2019–2020

On 16 January 2020, appointed captain of the New Zealand team for the Women’s T20 World Cup.

On 10 February 2020, in Wellington, she scored her first T20I century, with 105, against South Africa.

Became the first player in history to record six consecutive scores of 50 or more in T20 internationals.

On 8 July 2020, confirmed as the full-time captain of the White Ferns.

2021

In September, celebrated her 100th T20I appearance in the second match against England.

2022

At the home ODI World Cup, scored 108 against West Indies in the opening match on 4 March in Mount Maunganui, though New Zealand lost.

Captained New Zealand to a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after a victory over England in the third-place playoff.

2023

Represented New Zealand at the Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa, though the team failed to progress past the group stage.

On 30 June in Galle, Sri Lanka, she struck 137 from 121 balls in an ODI and shared a 229-run stand with Amelia Kerr, guiding New Zealand to victory.

2024

Led New Zealand to their first-ever Women’s T20 World Cup title in Bangladesh.

After the tournament, stepped down as T20I captain but continued as ODI captain.

2025

At the Women’s ODI World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, she scored 112 against Australia in Indore on 1 October, the highest score for New Zealand in that match.

Passed 4,000 career ODI runs, becoming only the fourth New Zealander to reach this milestone.

Played her 300th international match, joining the elite list of long-serving cricketers.

Leagues Participation

Sophie Devine has built a remarkable franchise cricket career, competing in the most important women’s leagues worldwide. Her power-hitting, seam bowling, and leadership skills have made her a prized overseas signing in India, England, Australia, and the Caribbean. She remains one of the most recognizable and influential figures in women’s domestic T20 competitions.

Women’s Premier League (WPL)

Devine joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural WPL auction in 2023 for ₹50 lakh. Across two seasons, she became a core overseas player, scoring runs at a high strike rate and playing a major role in RCB’s title win in 2024. In 2025, she opted out of the tournament, citing the need to focus on her health and international duties.

Year Team Notes 2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 matches, 266 runs at strike rate 172.72; 99 off 36 balls vs Gujarat Giants, one of WPL’s best innings 2024 Royal Challengers Bangalore 10 matches, 136 runs, andsix6 wickets; RCB won the championship; key all-round role 2025 Did not participate Took a break to prioritize recovery and international commitments

Women’s Hundred

In The Hundred, Devine first represented Birmingham Phoenix, later moving to Southern Brave. She combined batting power with seam bowling and was often chosen as captain or senior leader. Her consistency made her a spot among the highest-paid overseas cricketers in the competition.

Year Team Notes 2021 Birmingham Phoenix Captain; 167 runs and 6 wickets; led team to Eliminator final 2022 Birmingham Phoenix Limited by international duty; 132 runs in 4 matches, best 48 off 27 balls 2023 Birmingham Phoenix 178 runs, 5 wickets; economy under 7.5; guided younger players 2024 Southern Brave Signed top-tier contract (£50,000); 213 runs, 11 wickets; team finished runners-up 2025 Southern Brave Retained; 13 wickets, economy 6.54; Player of the Match vs Northern Superchargers

Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL)

Devine is one of the most successful players in WBBL history, first with the Adelaide Strikers and later with the Perth Scorchers. She is a two-time Player of the Tournament and captained the Scorchers to their first title in 2021–22 season. She is also the league’s all-time six-hitting leader.

Year Team Notes 2015–2019 Adelaide Strikers Consistent all-rounder; peak in 2019/20 with 769 runs and 19 wickets; Player of the Tournament 2020 Perth Scorchers Signed as a primary transfer; Player of the Tournament in debut season 2021 Perth Scorchers Appointed captain; led team to first WBBL title; 35 in the final vs Adelaide 2022–2023 Perth Scorchers Continued as captain; scored 106 vs Brisbane Heat in 2023 2024–2025 Perth Scorchers Retained under the platinum salary bracket; one of WBBL’s highest-paid overseas stars

Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL)

In the Caribbean, Devine became the star of the Guyana Amazon Warriors during the 2023 season. She scored the first-ever century in WCPL history and finished as the tournament’s top run-scorer, underlining her reputation as one of the most destructive batters in world cricket.

Year Team Notes 2023 Guyana Amazon Warriors 253 runs at strike rate 182; 103 off 64 balls; 2 wickets; Player of the Series 2024 Did not participate Not available due to schedule conflicts 2025 Did not participate No record of participation

Domestic career

Sophie Devine has spent her entire domestic career with Wellington Blaze, a team where she developed from a promising teenager into one of New Zealand’s most dominant cricketers. Representing the Blaze in both the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield and the Super Smash, she has repeatedly proven her value as an all-rounder, combining aggressive batting with effective seam bowling. Her breakthrough came during the 2007–08 State League season, when she finished as the leading wicket-taker with 18 wickets, including best figures of 5 for 33. From that point onward, she became a cornerstone of Wellington cricket.

With Blaze, Devine has lifted multiple Super Smash titles, including the 2019–20 season, when she produced a rapid 54 from 23 balls in the rain-hit final at Basin Reserve, guiding her side to the trophy. The following year, she underlined her consistency by finishing as the top run-scorer in the competition with 434 runs. Among her most notable achievements at the domestic level is the fastest women’s T20 century in New Zealand, a 36-ball hundred against the Otago Sparks that secured her place in cricketing history.

As captain of the Wellington Blaze, she has led from the front in both batting and bowling, inspiring her team with match-winning performances and establishing herself as one of the most complete players New Zealand domestic cricket has ever produced.

Records and achievements

Sophie Devine has left a unique legacy in both international and franchise cricket. Known for her explosive batting, seam bowling, and leadership qualities, she has collected awards, set records, and reached milestones across different stages of her career. Her contributions span international tournaments, domestic competitions, and some of the world's biggest franchise leagues.

2007–08: Finished as the leading wicket-taker in New Zealand’s State League one-day competition with 18 wickets, including best figures of 5 for 33.

2015: Broke into world headlines with the fastest fifty in women’s T20 internationals at that time (50 off 18 balls vs India in Bangalore).

2017: Hit 93 from 41 balls against Pakistan at Taunton in the ODI World Cup, striking nine sixes, a record for most sixes in a women’s ODI innings.

2019/20: Scored 769 runs in WBBL|05 for Adelaide Strikers, the highest total in a WBBL season at that point. Named Player of the Tournament.

2020: Won Player of the Tournament in WBBL|06 with Perth Scorchers, the only player to win the award in consecutive seasons. Recorded one of the fastest WBBL fifties (29 balls). Became the first WBBL player to hit 100 career sixes.

2020–21: Finished as the top run-scorer in New Zealand’s Super Smash with 434 runs, leading Wellington Blaze to the title.

2021/22: Captained Perth Scorchers to their first-ever WBBL championship and was named captain of the WBBL Team of the Tournament.

2023: Played for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the WCPL, scored the first-ever century in the tournament (103* off 64), and ended as top run-scorer with 253 runs at an average of 84.33. Awarded Player of the Series.

2024: Led New Zealand to their first Women’s T20 World Cup title in Bangladesh, a defining moment in her international captaincy career.

2025: Surpassed 4,000 ODI runs, becoming the fourth New Zealander to achieve this mark, and played her 300th international match.

Career Records and Highlights:

First player in WBBL history to hit 100 career sixes; still holds the record for the most sixes in WBBL (as of 2025).

Two-time WBBL Player of the Tournament (2019/20, 2020/21).

First Adelaide Strikers player, male or female, to score 1,000 Big Bash runs.

Holder of the fastest women’s T20 century in New Zealand cricket: 100 off 36 balls for Wellington Blaze against Otago Sparks.

Regularly included in ICC Women’s T20I Teams of the Year, and nominated for ICC Women’s T20I Player of the Year in 2020.

Among the few New Zealand athletes to have represented the country in both cricket and hockey at a senior international level.

Captain of the White Ferns since 2020, one of the most experienced leaders in New Zealand women’s cricket.

Personal life

Sophie Devine is widely admired for her professionalism and leadership on the field, while keeping her private life out of the spotlight. Despite being one of New Zealand’s most celebrated athletes, she shares limited details about her personal life and prefers to highlight the influence of her family and her sporting journey.

Family

Sophie Devine was born into a supportive and sport-oriented family in New Zealand. Her father, Peter Devine, encouraged her interest in cricket and hockey from an early age. At the same time, her mother, Kathy Devine (sometimes referred to as Penny or Katrine in reports), played a central role in helping her balance studies, training, and rest. She grew up with three siblings — her brother, Sam, and sisters, Jen and Kate — and often speaks about how her family shaped her work ethic and resilience.

Publicly available information confirms that Devine is not married and has no children. Although her name has occasionally been linked with individuals on fan sites and unverified social media sources, she has not confirmed any relationship publicly. She continues to focus on her career and role as captain of New Zealand.

Finance

Media estimates place Sophie Devine’s net worth at between $ 2 million and $ 3 million USD. Outlets such as Possible11 suggest a figure of around $3 million, while TheSportsLite places it closer to $2 million. These numbers are speculative since no official financial records have been disclosed. Her income is believed to stem from New Zealand Cricket contracts, international match fees, and franchise tournaments such as the WBBL, WPL, and The Hundred.

Cars and Houses

Information about Sophie Devine’s personal properties, including cars or houses, is not publicly available. She maintains a private life off the field, and details about her residences remain undisclosed, a common practice among professional athletes.

Scandals

Devine has largely avoided major controversies during her career. During the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, a disputed run-out of Amelia Kerr in the match against India drew attention, and Devine remarked afterward that the call may have shifted momentum but stressed the importance of respecting the umpire’s decision. In 2025, her withdrawal from the WPL season due to concerns about her mental and physical well-being also drew discussion. However, it was viewed positively as a responsible step by an experienced athlete.

Fan Base

Sophie Devine has an active following across social media, with around 122,000 Instagram followers. Her fans appreciate not only her aggressive style of play but also her approachable personality and leadership qualities. She is a respected figure in New Zealand and across global women’s cricket, admired as much for her professionalism as for her achievements.