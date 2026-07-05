Shakera Casandra Selman
bowler
|Full name:
|Shakera Casandra Selman
|Nationality:
|Barbados
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|100
|96
|10
|Innings
|95
|87
|7
|Overs
|609.3
|246.0
|21.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|59
|7
|1
|Runs
|2223
|1440
|115
|Wickets
|82
|51
|5
|Avg
|27.1
|28.23
|23
|SR
|44.59
|28.94
|25.6
|Eco
|3.64
|5.85
|5.39
|BB
|5
|3
|2
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|100
|96
|10
|Innings
|48
|26
|4
|Not outs
|23
|19
|3
|Runs
|249
|61
|55
|Balls Faced
|709
|95
|69
|Avg
|9.96
|8.71
|55
|SR
|35.11
|64.21
|79.71
|Fours
|9
|3
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|22
|12
|29
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0