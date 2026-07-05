Shakera Casandra Selman

Shakera Casandra Selman

bowler

Full name:Shakera Casandra Selman
Nationality:Barbados

Teams

2025 Teams

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches1009610
Innings95877
Overs609.3246.021.2
Balls---
Maidens5971
Runs22231440115
Wickets82515
Avg27.128.2323
SR44.5928.9425.6
Eco3.645.855.39
BB532
4w100
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches1009610
Innings48264
Not outs23193
Runs2496155
Balls Faced7099569
Avg9.968.7155
SR35.1164.2179.71
Fours933
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest221229
Hundreds000

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