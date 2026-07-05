Kaysia Schultz
bowler
|Full name:
|Kaysia Schultz
|Nationality:
|Guyana
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|1
|4
|5
|Innings
|1
|4
|5
|Overs
|7.0
|6.0
|17.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|1
|Runs
|52
|51
|67
|Wickets
|2
|0
|5
|Avg
|26
|0
|13.4
|SR
|21
|0
|20.4
|Eco
|7.42
|8.5
|3.94
|BB
|2
|0
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|1
|4
|5
|Innings
|1
|1
|3
|Not outs
|0
|0
|1
|Runs
|0
|0
|16
|Balls Faced
|17
|1
|32
|Avg
|0
|0
|8
|SR
|0
|0
|50
|Fours
|0
|0
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|0
|9
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0