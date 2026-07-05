Kaysia Schultz

Kaysia Schultz

bowler

Full name:Kaysia Schultz
Nationality:Guyana
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2025 Teams

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches145
Innings145
Overs7.06.017.0
Balls---
Maidens001
Runs525167
Wickets205
Avg26013.4
SR21020.4
Eco7.428.53.94
BB203
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches145
Innings113
Not outs001
Runs0016
Balls Faced17132
Avg008
SR0050
Fours001
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest009
Hundreds000

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