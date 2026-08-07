Niaz Ali
bowler
|Full name:
|Niaz Ali
|Nationality:
|Hong Kong, China
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Overs
|9.0
|9.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|70
|70
|Wickets
|2
|2
|Avg
|35
|35
|SR
|27
|27
|Eco
|7.77
|7.77
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|1
|1
|Balls Faced
|6
|6
|Avg
|0.5
|0.5
|SR
|16.66
|16.66
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|1
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0