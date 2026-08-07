Niaz Ali

Niaz Ali

bowler

Full name:Niaz Ali
Nationality:Hong Kong, China

Teams

2023 Teams

Hong Kong, China

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Overs9.09.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs7070
Wickets22
Avg3535
SR2727
Eco7.777.77
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings22
Not outs00
Runs11
Balls Faced66
Avg0.50.5
SR16.6616.66
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest11
Hundreds00

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