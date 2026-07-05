Nicolaj Damgaard Laegsgaard
all rounder
|Full name:
|Nicolaj Damgaard Laegsgaard
|Nationality:
|Denmark
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|23
|14
|26
|Innings
|21
|14
|24
|Overs
|68.3
|116.0
|76.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|23
|1
|Runs
|363
|381
|426
|Wickets
|31
|26
|32
|Avg
|11.7
|14.65
|13.31
|SR
|13.25
|26.76
|14.34
|Eco
|5.29
|3.28
|5.56
|BB
|4
|6
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|23
|14
|26
|Innings
|22
|13
|25
|Not outs
|2
|2
|2
|Runs
|435
|265
|467
|Balls Faced
|297
|255
|323
|Avg
|21.75
|24.09
|20.3
|SR
|146.46
|103.92
|144.58
|Fours
|43
|24
|47
|Fifties
|2
|3
|2
|Sixies
|22
|15
|24
|Highest
|91
|69
|91
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0