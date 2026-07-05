Nicolaj Damgaard Laegsgaard

Nicolaj Damgaard Laegsgaard

all rounder

Full name:Nicolaj Damgaard Laegsgaard
Nationality:Denmark

Teams

2025 Teams

Denmark

Farmers Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches231426
Innings211424
Overs68.3116.076.3
Balls---
Maidens1231
Runs363381426
Wickets312632
Avg11.714.6513.31
SR13.2526.7614.34
Eco5.293.285.56
BB464
4w111
5w010
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches231426
Innings221325
Not outs222
Runs435265467
Balls Faced297255323
Avg21.7524.0920.3
SR146.46103.92144.58
Fours432447
Fifties232
Sixies221524
Highest916991
Hundreds000

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