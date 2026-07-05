Oliver Damgaard Hald
bowler
|Full name:
|Oliver Damgaard Hald
|Nationality:
|Denmark
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|23
|14
|23
|Innings
|21
|14
|21
|Overs
|58.3
|92.0
|58.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|5
|1
|Runs
|391
|446
|391
|Wickets
|21
|19
|21
|Avg
|18.61
|23.47
|18.61
|SR
|16.71
|29.05
|16.71
|Eco
|6.68
|4.84
|6.68
|BB
|3
|2
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|23
|14
|23
|Innings
|16
|14
|16
|Not outs
|5
|4
|5
|Runs
|148
|143
|148
|Balls Faced
|129
|137
|129
|Avg
|13.45
|14.3
|13.45
|SR
|114.72
|104.38
|114.72
|Fours
|8
|8
|8
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|7
|9
|7
|Highest
|24
|37
|24
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0