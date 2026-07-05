Oliver Damgaard Hald

Oliver Damgaard Hald

bowler

Full name:Oliver Damgaard Hald
Nationality:Denmark

Teams

2025 Teams

Denmark

Farmers Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches231423
Innings211421
Overs58.392.058.3
Balls---
Maidens151
Runs391446391
Wickets211921
Avg18.6123.4718.61
SR16.7129.0516.71
Eco6.684.846.68
BB323
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches231423
Innings161416
Not outs545
Runs148143148
Balls Faced129137129
Avg13.4514.313.45
SR114.72104.38114.72
Fours888
Fifties000
Sixies797
Highest243724
Hundreds000

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